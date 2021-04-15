LogiPoint and United Warehousing Company Ltd. Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
EINPresswire.com/
UWC to get 15,000sqm multipurpose Built to suit facility in Logistics Park Modon 1
LogiPoint and United Warehouse Company Ltd. (UWC) have signed a strategic partnership contract under which LogiPoint will build a dedicated multipurpose built to suit facility for UWC in Jeddah. The ‘Built-to-Suit’ facility will be developed in LogiPoint’s Logistics Hub located in the heart of Modon, Jeddah Industrial City 1 and will be a state-of-the-art addition to the industrial city.
LogiPoint are an internationally recognized and award-winning logistics and supply chain hub based in Jeddah, who have grown to become the Kingdom’s premier developers and operators of Logistics Parks and Zones, while United Warehouse Company are one of the leading 3PL companies in the Kingdom offering specialized logistics solutions to the market.
The new facility will be built over a 15,000 sqm area and will include a 12,000 covered warehousing space. This will be a state-of-the-art facility designed to include frozen, chilled, ambient and dry sections and will, therefore, enable United Warehousing Company to cater to the full spectrum of warehousing clientele ranging from meat and poultry to dairy to foodstuff to raw materials for manufacturing.
Jeddah Logistics Hub (JLH) is a 120,000 sqm fully integrated logistics platform enabling Industrial area users to optimize and streamline their logistics operations.
There are options to build specialized distribution centers and warehouses to serve factories and businesses located in industrial cities and help them leverage supply chain efficiencies. Parking spaces for over 350 trucks and distribution vehicles ensure seamless and efficient operations during even peak hours. Understandably, Jeddah Logistics Hub will also be home to support services businesses like facilities management, heavy machinery and truck maintenance workshops, and other ancillary businesses catering to the logistics hub tenants and users.
Farooq Shaikh, CEO LogiPoint, said the logistics landscape in the Kingdom was transforming rapidly and that there was a growing need for developing logistics eco-systems which enabled agility and efficiency through reducing supply chain waste and related costs. “The Logistics Hub is a self-contained Logistics eco-system, a value creation platform which enables our clients to set and achieve ambitious targets in speed, efficiency and operational excellence in supply chain. Our agreement with United Warehousing Company underscores the importance of strategic partnerships in designing and delivering next-generation advanced logistics solutions in the Kingdom. This aligns perfectly with our commitment to the Saudi Vision 2030 goal of transforming the Kingdom into a futuristic supply chain and logistics hub in the region”.
Eng. Fathi Baisa, Managing Director of United Warehouse Company, added that the logistics sector and the industrial sector are twins in terms of integration in services, as the development in the logistics system has a great impact on the development of the industrial sector by raising efficiency and speed in supply chains. This agreement is an important step in achieving the requirements of the Kingdom's 2030 vision for logistics services in terms of transforming the Kingdom into a global logistics center.
waleed khayatt
waleed khayatt
