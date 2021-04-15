Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost Regarding St. Ann's Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today issued the following statement regarding the investigation into a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville on Monday:

"BCI’s investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon at St. Ann’s Hospital remains ongoing. We can confirm through preliminary ballistic testing that the decedent had a gun and shots were fired.

BCI continues to interview witnesses and complete further forensic analysis to determine all of the facts. Partial facts only provide partial truth."

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-

