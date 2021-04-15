TRIPLE G VENTURES GOES GLOBAL
London-Based Growth Expert, Startup Mentor and Co-Founder, Sarah Yule and Nashville-Based Startup Vet with Ties IoT and Climate Tech, Casey Rieder Join Triple G
Our expanding team, rich global network, and deep talent bench enable Triple G to predictably and reliably solve for business growth.”FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC, a transformational business management consultancy obsessed with delivering pragmatic business growth acceleration, today announced the expansion of the company’s client portfolio and global strategic growth leadership team. Sarah Yule, a London-based growth expert, startup mentor, and co-founder, with experience in senior leadership roles at Audio Technica, ROLI, and InMusic; and Casey Rieder, a Nashville-based startup veteran with deep ties to the IoT and climate tech ecosystems, will both join as partners in the business.
Triple G Ventures Founding Partner, Gregg Stein, said, “We’re obsessed with delivering pragmatic solutions to advance, turnaround, and/or slingshot brands onto the global stage. We aim to provide the highest level of client service and satisfaction. To get there our team comes first. We only want to be surrounded by the best and brightest. Both Sarah and Casey have grown businesses across a range of sectors, and we are thrilled to be bringing them on board. Our expanding team, rich global network, and deep talent bench enable Triple G to predictably and reliably solve for business growth.”
Sarah Yule commented, “I am delighted to be joining Triple G Ventures as a Partner. We are living through an immense period of change and transformation across all industries. I am excited to utilize skills, expertise, and knowledge gained throughout my diverse experience, to help companies navigate this period of change and come out with clear strategic focus, ability to significantly scale their sales and operations, and drive success in an omnichannel and digital-first world.”
Casey Rieder added, “It is an exciting time to be joining Triple G Ventures. I am eager to help executives and founders achieve their true potential. I have spent the past 15 years building and growing startups in highly impactful industries and it will be a real pleasure to leverage that expertise with the amazing clients and partners within Triple G's ecosystem.”
About Triple G Ventures | Business Growth From Seed to Scale
Triple G Ventures helps hungry executives accelerate the growth of their businesses. Triple G guides leaders who are entering new markets, rolling out new products, and reaching new customers. As the high-performance growth partner, Triple G Ventures delivers value through:
> Strategy: We challenge conventional wisdom, approach old problems with fresh eyes, and design strategies to transform your business
> Execution: We are not merely advisors; we are operators. We have the track record, network, and playbook needed to help you achieve your sales & profit objectives.
> Results - We build scalable, repeatable, and efficient marketing and sales systems that will sustain your growth over the long term.
With a presence in New York, London, Boston, Nashville, and Stockholm, Triple G Ventures is strategically positioned to address the toughest business challenges head-on. Triple G is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
About Sarah Yule
Sarah has built her career in commercial leadership roles in Music, Audio, and Consumer Electronics. A board director for the Music Industries Association (MIA), Mentor for CRL’s startup accelerator program, and a co-founder herself. Most recently focused on digital transformation as Sales & Marketing Director at Audio-Technica, Sarah was previously VP Sales for music creation startup ROLI, building go-to-market strategy and execution. A “40 under 40” award winner, Top 25 Woman in Tech, award-winning product concept designer, BA(hons) in Sound Engineering from LIPA, MBA in Strategic Leadership from Warwick Business School, and Member of the Chartered Institute for Marketing (MCIM).
About Casey Rieder
Casey Rieder is a 2x founder and leadership advisor with expertise in finance, growth, and technology strategy. He has worked with executives and entrepreneurs in sectors as varied as climate tech, consumer health, edtech, and analytics. Casey has spent his career at the intersection of hardware and software, and he has the unique ability to work equally well with business- and technology-focused teams. Prior to his career in technology and startups, Casey was a professional guitarist and an ethnomusicologist. Outside of work, he is an avid runner and multi-instrumentalist. He also sits on the board of the World Music Institute. Casey holds a BA in Music from Dartmouth College and an MBA in Corporate Finance & Strategic Management from Temple University's Fox School of Business.
For more information on Triple G Ventures’ business growth and transformational management consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com.
