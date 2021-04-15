CannabizTeam Appoints New Members to Advisory Board
Cannabis industry leaders Jeff Dayton, Lori Ferrara and Annalie Killian join committee to guide company through continued growth
We carefully selected our Advisory Board based on their areas of expertise and successful backgrounds, which will be extremely valuable to us as we continue to navigate this dynamic industry.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CannabizTeam, the world’s largest cannabis-focused executive search and staffing firm, today announced the appointment of three new members to its growing Advisory Board. Members of the CannabizTeam Advisory Board are proven cannabis industry leaders with a diverse range of skills and experience. The Advisory Board will work closely with CannabizTeam’s senior leadership team to provide industry insight and strategic guidance as the leading cannabis company continues to grow.
“CannabizTeam is evolving quickly to keep up with the explosive growth of the cannabis industry as the need for companies to hire top talent becomes increasingly critical,” said Liesl Bernard, CEO of CannabizTeam. “We carefully selected our Advisory Board based on their areas of expertise and successful backgrounds, which will be extremely valuable to us as we continue to navigate this dynamic industry. I am so excited to have Jeff, Lori and Annalie on our team and look forward to our future together.”
New Advisory Board members include:
- Jeff Dayton, Chief Strategy Officer, Dip Devices: Dayton has been at the forefront of the cannabis industry since 2013 as the former Director of Investor Relations at The Arcview Group. In this role, he became deeply entrenched in a network that facilitated over $300 million of capital flow into the industry across more than 300 companies. Today he is the Chief Strategy Officer at Dip Devices, an ancillary hardware manufacturer that produces proprietary consumption devices and accessories. Dayton provides his expertise to ventures that drive social, political or environmental change. He also serves on the Board of Advisors at CashoM, a company with the goal to change people’s relationship with cannabis by providing education to consumers that incorporates science, wisdom and practicality.
- Lori Ferrara, Founder, Treehouse Global Ventures: Ferrara is a 25-year veteran of the international television distribution industry, working with clients including Warner Bros., Tribune Entertainment, Disney ABC Television Group and more. She was the first female investor of The Arcview Group, which now includes over 700 investors. Ferrara’s latest creation is Treehouse Global Ventures, a fund she co-founded to raise capital for women and minority-owned businesses in the cannabis space. She is currently consulting with cannabis-related startup companies on new business development and strategic partnerships and serves as an advisor to several notable companies including Benzinga, Rebel Spirit Cannabis, High Beauty, and now, CannabizTeam.
- Annalie Killian, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, sparks & honey: Killian has built a global career guiding strategic change, transforming corporate culture, innovating learning models and systems, and designing unique partnerships. Based in France, she currently works with sparks & honey, a strategy consultancy that combines AI and machine learning with the best of human intelligence to make sense of global challenges and emerging trends. Killian serves on the Advisory Board of several accelerators and startups where she leverages her international experience and vast global network to connect clients with entrepreneurs and thought-leaders for new insights, innovation solutions and investment opportunities.
To learn more about CannabizTeam, visit: https://cannabizteam.com/about-our-cannabis-staffing-agency.
About CannabizTeam
CannabizTeam is the world’s largest cannabis-focused executive search and staffing firm providing services for the top cannabis, CBD and hemp businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. Founded in 2016 by internationally acclaimed executive recruiter Liesl Bernard, CannabizTeam identifies and delivers superior talent that possesses the drive, skills and cultural fit unique to each client and company role. Headquartered in San Diego, CannabizTeam now has offices in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Newark, Miami, Orlando and Santa Rosa. Through extensive global reach and unparalleled business relationships, CannabizTeam and its five staffing divisions (CT Executive Search, CannabizTeam Direct Hire, CannabizTemp, CT Board Placement and CT Outplacement Services) place over 1,000 candidates a year for clients. Sign up for the CannabizTeam newsletter to receive weekly updates on the top candidates in cannabis: www.cannabizteam.com.
