RESNET and ONE Tree Pledge Celebrate 3M HERS Index Homes with Campaign to Plant 300K Trees by January 31, 2023
Encouraging All to Support Planting of 300,000 Trees By January 2023 To Mitigate 3 Million Pounds of Carbon
We are excited about reaching the incredible milestone of our 3 millionth HERS home rating, and we choose to commemorate it by committing to sequester 3 million pounds of carbon from the atmosphere.”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) and Michael Ziman, Founder of the new One Tree Pledge (OTP) sustainability campaign, announce a unique new partnership in celebration of the 3 millionth home to be rated by the Home Energy Rating System Index (the HERS Index). Together RESNET and OTP are launching a campaign with the goal of planting 300,000 trees to help combat climate change by the end of January 2023. The trees will naturally sequester approximately 3 million pounds of carbon from the atmosphere annually, helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. OTP encourages construction companies of all types to mitigate the carbon emissions associated with the energy use of home-dwellings by planting one tree for every one square foot they build. Now everyone in real estate can get involved. For every $1 donated, one tree is planted.
— RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden
As RESNET achieves its 3 millionth home to be rated using the HERS Index, they choose to celebrate the milestone with a focus on environmental activism. Throughout the campaign, OTP and RESNET are urging everyone in real estate, from builders and developers to rating companies and realtors, to make the pledge to plant trees. For the affordable sum of only $1 per tree, everyone in real estate can help mitigate carbon emissions, building a better future for those who will be living or working in the homes and buildings they build, rate, or sell.
“We are excited about reaching the incredible milestone of our 3 millionth HERS Index home rating, and we choose to commemorate it by committing to sequester 3 million pounds of carbon from the atmosphere,” says Steve Baden, RESNET Executive Director. “Sustainability is not only the future of our industry, but it’s also the salvation of our home, our planet. One Tree Pledge now offers an easy and affordable way for all of us to be a part of the climate change solution. We can mitigate carbon emissions in the most natural way possible – by planting trees. If we plant one tree per square foot, those trees could sequester more carbon over their first 50 years than most homes emit from energy use.”
The average American home size measures 2,386 sq ft. The US Energy Information Administration reports that this average home releases 20,260 lbs. of carbon annually through the combined consumption of electricity and natural gas. According to OTP Founder Michael Ziman’s research, the average tree sequesters 10 – 13 lbs. of carbon per year and lives, on average, approximately 50 years. Ziman determined that if one tree was planted for every one square foot of an average home, the trees on average would consume or sequester 23,680 lbs. of carbon on an annual basis – surpassing the 20,260 lbs. of carbon released annually by that average home.* Committing to the One Tree Pledge helps each new home built to have a much smaller carbon footprint.
“When I discovered I could help offset greenhouse gas emissions from my building activities at Ziman Development simply by planting trees, it was a scalable game-changer. I can now invite others in the real estate industry to join me,” says Michael Ziman, Founder of One Tree Pledge “What a wonderful way to celebrate RESNET’s 3 millionth home rating by planting trees! We have made it easy and affordable for builders, ratings companies and realtors to get involved. Join us to help combat climate change, so that the families we build homes for can enjoy them for many generations.”
Builders who commit to the One Tree Pledge are not only mitigating the carbon impact from the energy use of each house they build, they are also shrinking each home’s carbon footprint, attempting to remove more carbon from the atmosphere than the home emits. Now suppliers, ratings companies, appraisers and realtors can all get involved at whatever level is comfortable. Joining together, the real estate industry can make a huge dent in Earth’s carbon emissions and help replenish the nation’s forests, many of which have been degraded by wildfire, pests and extreme weather.
Those who make the pledge will receive a certificate acknowledging their commitment, as well as publicity on the OTP and RESNET websites. With the aim of planting 300,000 trees by end of January 2023, RESNET and OTP invite everyone to join the campaign.
Make the pledge and/or learn more by visiting https://onetreepledge.org/resnet/ and by following on Instagram @onetreepledge. For more information on the 3 millionth HERS rated home, visit https://www.resnet.us/about/us/3-million-homes/
# # #
* All Carbon Math explained with citations on https://onetreepledge.org/energy-usage-math/.
Valerie D Briggs
RESNET
+1 760-681-2390
valerie@resnet.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
RESNET Celebrates 3 Million Homes!