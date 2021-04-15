KQM CHANGE Foundation
KQM CHANGE FOUNDATION HELPS CHILDREN WHO HAVE LOST A PARENT OR GUARDIAN TO CRIMES OF HATELAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The KQM CHANGE FOUNDATION has been established as a non-profit organization, to help drive awareness and create a solution for children who have lost a parent or guardian to crimes of hate. This philanthropic initiative will award life scholarships to young people. Mentorships, guidance, and financial aid will be given to each child to better prepare them for adulthood. Our mentors will encourage youth to pursue their dreams and goals. This invaluable mentorship and financial aid will help each child achieve success in their future. The focus will be to create programs in the hopes that someday our foundation will no longer be needed. “CHANGE” created by unity, support and racial understanding will end crimes of hate.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
* KQM CHANGE FOUNDATION provides life mentors to children who have lost a parent or guardian to crimes of hate.
* KQM CHANGE FOUNDATION will make certain these children succeed in school, receive medical attention, provide counseling and every day support so that they can thrive and grow.
*KQM CHANGE FOUNDATION will support these children through concerts, merchandise sales, sponsorships and donations.
Founded by Emilio Torres, The basis of The CHANGE Foundation; giving a child a college education is only a small step. Mentoring them through every-day life and walking them into their first day of college, something their now late mother or father would have done, is the ultimate goal. We will provide opportunities via “CHANGE” and take on the role of the adult mentor that was taken from them by crimes of HATE. This is a LIFE Scholarship.
After the tragedy that took the life of George Floyd, I was stuck at home like everyone else during the pandemic and I was watching what was going on. I noticed how colleges across the country gave this little girl a scholarship. At first, I thought that was great, but then I realized as a marketing person, these colleges were taking advantage of that 6 year old girl and that made me really angry. So we decided to start the KQM CHANGE Foundation in the effort to not give that little girl a college scholarship, but to give her a life scholarship. It’s not just one little girl – it’s all children who have been affected the same way. – Emilio Torres President of The KQM CHANGE Foundation
“I lost my dad when I was 10 years old. If I had this foundation, if I had you back then I would have grown up very differently. Back in the late ‘80’s to early 90’s, the way the government handled AIDS, was a hate crime.”
- Lil Eazy E.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE KQM FOUNDATIO PLEASE VISIT:
KQMCHANGE.ORG
KQMGLOBAL.COM
ABOUT KQM FOUNDATION:
The KQM CHANGE Foundation was established in September 2020, in the state of California with headquarters in Wrightwood, California, to support the lives of children that have been dramatically affected by crimes of hate across America. The KQM CHANGE Foundation will host fundraising events with celebrity influencers who believe in the needs of these children.
FOUNDATION OFFICERS:
President & Chief Executive Officer:
Emilio Torres
Emilio@kqmglobal.com
303.506.3291
BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
• Emilio Torres
• Jennifer Gregory
• Jay Menez
• Shameka Miller
• Eric Wright Jr. aka Lil Eazy E
• Ryan Carnes
• Lynne Waggoner-Patton
Help The KQM CHANGE Foundation by sharing this information and the movement for CHANGE. Donate to kqmchange.org, purchase event pay per view subscriptions to take part in fund-raising events, order merchandise on kqmglobal.com, follow/share on social media; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kqmchange/ Please invite friends and family to take part in “CHANGE”.
“We will NOT give a young child a college scholarship. We will give them a LIFE Scholarship”
Emilio Torres
KQM CHANGE Foundation
+1 303-506-3291
emilio@KQMGlobal.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn