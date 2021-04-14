Prime Oceanfront Estate in Great Exuma, Bahamas to Auction via Concierge Auctions with John Christie of HG Christie

Casa Azul, Great Exuma, Bahamas Incomparable ocean and golf course views Luxury home with separate cottage on Emerald Bay Oversized bedrooms, ideal for guests or as a luxury rental Unobstructed views of North Seas, Poor Bettys Cay and more

Casa Azul will auction in May via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with John Christie of HG Christie Ltd.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evoking incomparable ocean and golf course views, Casa Azul, will auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with John Christie of HG Christie Ltd. Never before listed for sale, the home is currently listed for $6.75 million and will sell with a $3.4 million Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on May 7–12th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

The estate, spanning two lots on the point of Emerald Bay, offers views of ivory sands and crystal-clear waters. The property’s terrace looks out over the North Seas, a coved beach, Poor Betty’s Cay, and an internationally-renowned Greg Norman designed 18-hole golf course that is recognized as one of the most scenic courses in the world. Casa Azul’s great room features an elegant cathedral ceiling while also offering an expansive gourmet kitchen. The oversized bedrooms are surrounded with ocean views from sunrise to sunset, and a separate one-bedroom cottage on the property is ideal for guests or as a luxury rental. Outside, the estate is surrounded with landscaped grounds, including the cerulean pool and lazy river.

Emerald Bay is world-famous for its crystal-clear blue waters and ivory sand. The Bay is filled with million-dollar mansion estates, a yacht marina, shops, and restaurants just moments away. Great Exuma is home to dozens of picturesque beaches, including Emerald Bay Beach itself. Outside the property, one can enjoy sunbathing, snorkeling, and swimming with Grand Exuma’s vibrant marine life, including sea turtles and the famous swimming pigs on Big Major Cay’s Pig Beach. The estate offers views of the Greg Norman designed course, the longest course in the Caribbean. Fifteen minutes by cab, travel to Exuma International Airport to access regular scheduled flights to Great Exuma from Ft Lauderdale, Miami, Atlanta, Charlotte, Toronto and more, as well as inter-island flights within the Bahamas.

Casa Azul is available for showings daily by appointment only and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information visit ConciergeAuctions.com.