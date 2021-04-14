Health Plan Alliance Announces Addition of Virtix Health to its Group Purchasing Organization
IRVING, TEXAS, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Plan Alliance (Alliance), a national organization for provider-sponsored health plan collaboration, today announced an exclusive group purchasing organization (GPO) contract with Virtix Health, a cutting-edge risk adjustment solutions and technology company.
Virtix Health offers Medicare, Medicaid and ACA health plans comprehensive virtual wellness visits, HCC coding and innovative technology to support the entire process. What sets Virtix Health apart is their ability to connect and complete a virtual wellness visit with health plans’ hardest to reach members—those that do not have a smart device or reliable internet. With Virtix Health’s device landing program, health plan members receive an internet connected tablet 48 hours prior to the their telehealth appointment, pre-visit tech support, and their annual wellness visited completed from the comfort of their home without the added health risks of going into a clinic or having someone come into their home.
“The Alliance is always looking for group purchasing opportunities for its members that improve their vendor selection efficiency and help them decrease the cost of care. Virtix Health’s technology capabilities will help Alliance members connect with some of their most vulnerable members, especially those that find it difficult to get to a clinic” said Jaime González, chief business development officer of the Alliance. “The ability to offer a safe and convenient annual wellness visit from the comfort of home is immensely valuable.”
COVID-19 drastically changed the way consumers manage and receive care. In response to less individuals receiving care in-person, the Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved telehealth annual wellness visits last year. However, health plans have reported that up to 30 percent of their members cannot access telehealth. Virtix Health’s device landing program not only addresses this barrier, but also combats the historically low participation and accompanying member abrasion of in-home assessments.
"Some health plan members have been left behind during this telehealth boom because a lack of internet access, smart device or the technical skills to conduct a telehealth visit. Health plans have seen great success in our device landing program which provides their members with an internet connected tablet in advance of their telehealth appointment and simplifies the health assessment process,” said Craig Mercure, CEO of Virtix Health.
About Health Plan Alliance
The Health Plan Alliance is a national organization that brings provider-sponsored health plans together with their health system and provider group leaders for unparalleled peer-to-peer collaboration. For more than 20 years, Health Plan Alliance members have leveraged the collective knowledge of our community to enhance their business acumen and advance the quality of health care delivery in their communities. For more information visit healthplanalliance.org or email info@healthplanalliance.org.
About Virtix Health
Virtix Health partners with health plans across the country to drive clinical, financial and operational results. We offer our Virtual Wellness Visits, In-Home Health Risk Assessments, Retrospective Chart Review, Workflow Technology and Member/Patient Engagement service offerings for health plans of all sizes. We support health plans by creating elevated experiences for their members with the latest technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their members. For more information, please visit www.VirtixHealth.com or info@virtixhealth.com.
nicole.fultz@healthplanalliance.org
Virtix Health offers Medicare, Medicaid and ACA health plans comprehensive virtual wellness visits, HCC coding and innovative technology to support the entire process. What sets Virtix Health apart is their ability to connect and complete a virtual wellness visit with health plans’ hardest to reach members—those that do not have a smart device or reliable internet. With Virtix Health’s device landing program, health plan members receive an internet connected tablet 48 hours prior to the their telehealth appointment, pre-visit tech support, and their annual wellness visited completed from the comfort of their home without the added health risks of going into a clinic or having someone come into their home.
“The Alliance is always looking for group purchasing opportunities for its members that improve their vendor selection efficiency and help them decrease the cost of care. Virtix Health’s technology capabilities will help Alliance members connect with some of their most vulnerable members, especially those that find it difficult to get to a clinic” said Jaime González, chief business development officer of the Alliance. “The ability to offer a safe and convenient annual wellness visit from the comfort of home is immensely valuable.”
COVID-19 drastically changed the way consumers manage and receive care. In response to less individuals receiving care in-person, the Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) approved telehealth annual wellness visits last year. However, health plans have reported that up to 30 percent of their members cannot access telehealth. Virtix Health’s device landing program not only addresses this barrier, but also combats the historically low participation and accompanying member abrasion of in-home assessments.
"Some health plan members have been left behind during this telehealth boom because a lack of internet access, smart device or the technical skills to conduct a telehealth visit. Health plans have seen great success in our device landing program which provides their members with an internet connected tablet in advance of their telehealth appointment and simplifies the health assessment process,” said Craig Mercure, CEO of Virtix Health.
About Health Plan Alliance
The Health Plan Alliance is a national organization that brings provider-sponsored health plans together with their health system and provider group leaders for unparalleled peer-to-peer collaboration. For more than 20 years, Health Plan Alliance members have leveraged the collective knowledge of our community to enhance their business acumen and advance the quality of health care delivery in their communities. For more information visit healthplanalliance.org or email info@healthplanalliance.org.
About Virtix Health
Virtix Health partners with health plans across the country to drive clinical, financial and operational results. We offer our Virtual Wellness Visits, In-Home Health Risk Assessments, Retrospective Chart Review, Workflow Technology and Member/Patient Engagement service offerings for health plans of all sizes. We support health plans by creating elevated experiences for their members with the latest technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their members. For more information, please visit www.VirtixHealth.com or info@virtixhealth.com.
nicole.fultz@healthplanalliance.org
Health Plan Alliance
email us here