Virtix Health named a preferred vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtix Health Named a Preferred Vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans
Virtix Health announced today that it is a Preferred Vendor for the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP). Virtix Health provides Virtual Wellness Visits and in-home assessments to Medicare, Medicaid and ACA health plans and specializing in accessing hard to reach members that do not have access to a smart device or reliable internet.
"Virtix Health is focused on helping small to mid-market health plans provide telehealth to their hard to reach members." said Craig Mercure, CEO of Virtix Health. "Certain health plan members have been left behind during this telehealth boom. Health plans may see up to 30% of their members without access to a smart device or reliable internet. There has been great interest in our device landing program that sends out an internet connected tablet 48 hours prior to their telehealth appointment, conducts a detailed health risk assessment and reports findings back to the health plan.”
As the pandemic has limited members access to their care providers and curtailed in-home assessments, the access to telehealth has become extremely important. Virtix Health’s ability to address these members technological needs and gain access to telehealth is critical.
"COVID has pushed more and more medicine out of the doctor’s office and onto laptops and cell phones," said ACAP CEO Margaret A. Murray. "Safety Net Health Plans are looking for ways to provide access to members who aren’t connected to the Internet. We’re pleased to welcome Virtix Health to our circle of Preferred Vendors and look forward to sharing their solutions with our membership."
ACAP represents 77 Safety Net Health Plans, which collectively provide health coverage to more than 20 million people. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other publicly sponsored health programs.
"We are extremely excited about our partnership with ACAP. Virtix Health's mission is to provide telehealth to members who can't access it. We believe our solutions are well suited for the ACAP membership and driving more telehealth access to all members,” said Mercure.
About Virtix Health
Virtix Health partners with health plans across the country to drive clinical, financial and operational results. We offer our Virtual Wellness Visits, In-Home Health Risk Assessments, HCC Coding, Workflow Technology and Member/Patient Engagement service offerings for health plans of all sizes. We support health plans by creating elevated experiences for their members with the latest technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their members. For more information, please visit www.VirtixHealth.com.
Cheryl Morrow
Virtix Health announced today that it is a Preferred Vendor for the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP). Virtix Health provides Virtual Wellness Visits and in-home assessments to Medicare, Medicaid and ACA health plans and specializing in accessing hard to reach members that do not have access to a smart device or reliable internet.
"Virtix Health is focused on helping small to mid-market health plans provide telehealth to their hard to reach members." said Craig Mercure, CEO of Virtix Health. "Certain health plan members have been left behind during this telehealth boom. Health plans may see up to 30% of their members without access to a smart device or reliable internet. There has been great interest in our device landing program that sends out an internet connected tablet 48 hours prior to their telehealth appointment, conducts a detailed health risk assessment and reports findings back to the health plan.”
As the pandemic has limited members access to their care providers and curtailed in-home assessments, the access to telehealth has become extremely important. Virtix Health’s ability to address these members technological needs and gain access to telehealth is critical.
"COVID has pushed more and more medicine out of the doctor’s office and onto laptops and cell phones," said ACAP CEO Margaret A. Murray. "Safety Net Health Plans are looking for ways to provide access to members who aren’t connected to the Internet. We’re pleased to welcome Virtix Health to our circle of Preferred Vendors and look forward to sharing their solutions with our membership."
ACAP represents 77 Safety Net Health Plans, which collectively provide health coverage to more than 20 million people. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other publicly sponsored health programs.
"We are extremely excited about our partnership with ACAP. Virtix Health's mission is to provide telehealth to members who can't access it. We believe our solutions are well suited for the ACAP membership and driving more telehealth access to all members,” said Mercure.
About Virtix Health
Virtix Health partners with health plans across the country to drive clinical, financial and operational results. We offer our Virtual Wellness Visits, In-Home Health Risk Assessments, HCC Coding, Workflow Technology and Member/Patient Engagement service offerings for health plans of all sizes. We support health plans by creating elevated experiences for their members with the latest technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their members. For more information, please visit www.VirtixHealth.com.
Cheryl Morrow
Virtix Health
email us here
+1 800-460-0408
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn