Snapshot South Dakota Winter Contest Winners Announced

April 12, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) announced today the winners for the Snapshot South Dakota winter photo contest. The contest started in January and ended on March 22.

Winners for the three categories were chosen by a panel of GFP staff while the People’s Choice award was decided by which photo received the most “Likes” on the GFP Facebook Page during the voting timeline.

Winter Landscapes category winner, John Mitchell

Snowmobiling category winner, Jeffery McCoy

Ice Fishing category winner, Tom Beaudry

People's Choice category winner, Matt Ley

“We were thrilled by the amount and quality of the photos we received for the winter period,” said Nick Harrington, Communications Manager. "South Dakota's outdoors are open year-round and it was awesome to see individuals taking advantage of the winter opportunities we have across the state."

GFP will kick off their spring contest on Tuesday, April 13. This contest will run through Memorial Day. The new categories include Pollinators, Spring Fishing and Spring Landscapes.

Individuals can learn more about Snapshot South Dakota at https://gfp.sd.gov/pages/snapshot-south-dakota/.