Connecticut Non-Profit Surpasses 50,000 Individuals Trained Internationally in Addiction Recovery Support
Leading Recovery Community Organization Works to Expand Knowledge and Expertise for a Role Central to Combatting Substance Use DisorderHARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
New England non-profit, The Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR), has developed an industry-leading training department that has trained a total of 55,000 individuals and grown markedly during COVID-19. Building on a history of service to the recovery community, CCAR has worked since 1998 to support individuals and communities affected by substance use by providing recovery support services, advocacy efforts, and training initiatives.
The role of recovery coach as an integral part of systems of care for those affected by substance use disorder (SUD) has grown rapidly in the past ten years, with CCAR leading it's development by way of personally providing this service in a variety of venues. In 2006, the organization's leadership saw the need to personally begin creating and providing curricula specifically designed to establish a level of professionalism and legitimacy for this emerging role with the hopes of expanding its availability worldwide. What resulted was the creation of a new department within the organization – CCAR Training.
Since then, CCAR Training has provided recovery coach training to tens of thousands of individuals domestically in forty different states and abroad in Canada, Sweden, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom and created a new means for vetting competency among recovery coaches called the Recovery Coach Professional (RCP) designation.
The global leader in recovery coach training, CCAR Training’s catalog of curricula consists of seven different first-of-its-kind trainings, including the internationally respected “Recovery Coach Academy” (RCA) – a week long immersion in the tenets of recovery coaching, delivered by facilitators widely respected in America’s recovery movement and with extensive experience working in the addiction services field.
Originally delivered exclusively as intimate, in-person workshops, COVID-19 has posed challenges to this model but CCAR Training was able to work in a nimble fashion to meet the situation and continue preparing recovery coaches to serve individuals as the pressures of life under COVID-19 has exacerbated many factors that contribute to increased substance use.
Director of Training, Stacy Charpentier, oversaw the quick transition from in-person offerings to a completely virtual re-structuring of their training model, in addition to creating new initiatives and partnerships to not only contend with the situation but create an environment for expansion.
“We were in the middle of delivering our largest in-person RCA to date at Goodwin College when the state shut down”, said Charpentier. “A number of these participants were already enrolled in our Ethics training to be delivered the following Monday so we shifted to an online virtual format in a weekend and haven’t stopped. All curriculum has been converted for delivery in an online environment and we worked to allow all curriculum materials to be purchased by trainers and participants through Amazon.”
According to Charpentier, CCAR’s training department has thrived in the virtual space, hiring a number of new staff members and holding eight-hundred trainings for 8,627 individuals in 2020. The new virtual platform has also extended the reach of this global recovery coach training model, welcoming new participants from across the world from countries like Dubai and the UK.
“Not only have we been able to provide multiple trainings every week but we’ve also developed some exciting new offerings and partnerships that complement the rest of our curricula”, said Charpentier. “We established a partnership with In The Rooms to provide virtual, ‘uber-like’ coaching services exclusively utilizing CCAR RCP’s and began offering a number of unique webinar series to continue professional development and support of trained coaches.”
While there are a number of different training and certification organizations working domestically and abroad, Charpentier is proud of the status and respect that CCAR Training has achieved as the global leader in the field. They have presented trainings to first responders at the Boston Fire Department and New Britain EMS, contracted with Iowa and Massachusetts to provide virtual training to their residents, and worked with OPTUM Health and Teen Challenge to roll-out training for all their peers. Additionally, CCAR curricula was approved by the National Association for Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors (NAADAC) for use in obtaining their nationally recognized Peer Credential.
For more information on the role of recovery coach or on CCAR Training and its catalog of curricula, visit: www.addictionrecoverytraining.org. Learn more about CCAR at www.CCAR.US.
Thomas Russo
CCAR
+1 8609960363
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn