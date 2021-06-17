Nationally Recognized Connecticut Non-Profit Selects New Director of Recovery Advocacy
After a long, storied career one of the nation's top recovery advocates has retired and an exciting successor has been selected.HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the nation’s leading Recovery Community Organizations, The Connecticut Community for Addiction Recovery (CCAR), received 501(c)(3) status in 1998. The former Director of Recovery Advocacy, Michael Askew, was associated with the organization since inception and, after a storied twenty-year career, recently retired.
Rebecca Allen, MPH – another long-time CCAR employee moves into this influential role. Allen grew up in Eastern Connecticut and has worked in behavioral health and addiction services for over twenty years. She received her undergraduate degree from Eastern Connecticut State University and a Master of Public Health from the University of Connecticut in 2015. After serving in many positions at CCAR, most recently as Director of Recovery Support Services, Allen accepted the responsibility of heading up the organization’s Advocacy Department.
During her tenure as Director of Recovery Support Services, Allen was instrumental in the expansion and management of a number of innovative recovery support programs, including CCAR’s Emergency Department Recovery Coach Program, the DOC Recovery Coach Program, five Recovery Community Centers within the state of Connecticut, and a number of other initiatives that provide direct support to individuals seeking or in recovery.
Ms. Allen looks forward to expanding on the body of work established by Michael Askew and to employing new, cutting-edge strategies for promoting recovery and representing the interests of the recovery community on the local and national level.
“I’m very excited and grateful for this opportunity that CCAR has provided me”, said Allen. “The values of equity and fairness are close to my heart but they are also extremely important when we’re talking about supporting people in recovery. These individuals are often marginalized by various systems designed to help them and I see this new role as an opportunity to promote recovery in the heroic light it deserves while also offering hope to those still struggling by showing that recovery is possible.”
Thomas Russo
CCAR
tom@ccar.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn