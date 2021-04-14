Veriday Announces Double C-Suite Appointment: CTO and CFO
Veriday announces Cheif Financial Officer & Chief Technology Officer to reflect on Veriday's growth, strategic progress and the ongoing development of our team.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veriday announces that Nick Quach and Jonah Cohn have been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Financial Officer respectively.
We are excited to announce these promotions as a reflection of Veriday's growth, strategic progress and the on-going development of our team. Nick Quach is a long-term employee of the Veriday team instrumental in developing our Professional Services and Software Business lines along with our strategic partnerships with Liferay and Entando. Jonah Cohn has also been a long-term employee and his role is reflective of his strategic contributions, human capital and financial stewardship of Veriday.
Veriday CEO Marc Lamoureux commented : “Nick is a world class technology leader for Veriday and our customers and this new role will allow him to expand his impact across our business guiding our clients and our team in the future. Jonah's expanded responsibilities will allow Veriday to continue our planned North American expansion and refinement of our human resource, governance and operational frameworks.”
About Veriday
Veriday specializes in developing strategies, products, and solutions to transform your user experiences and engagement. From strategy and design to implementation and management, we are here to help when it comes to making your next technology or digital marketing project a milestone success. Our experts will help you implement an end-to-end vision by creating a modern development stack for building enterprise applications.
Eric Sleeth
Veriday
+1 437-331-4680
eric.sleeth@veriday.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn