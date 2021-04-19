The Power is Yours When You Wear Loot Crate’s Exclusive Captain Planet Capsule Collection!

By your powers combined, the Captain Planet Capsule Collection has arrived!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth! Fire! Wind! Water! Heart! By your powers combined, the Captain Planet Capsule Collection has arrived. To celebrate Earth Day on April 22, this officially licensed exclusive collection will honor one of the world’s most environmentally conscious superheroes and his work to reduce pollution. This limited-edition collection is inspired by the 1990s animated television show that can only be purchased from Loot Crate.

The Captain Planet Capsule Collection includes three pieces of apparel, including a By Your Powers Combined T-shirt, The Power is Yours T-shirt, and a Save the Future T-shirt. Each tee is made from an eco-friendly fabric with 70% recycled material. This moisture-wicking fabrication is lightweight with a soft hand feel and made from approximately 3 recycled poly (RPET) bottles.

For every complete collection purchased, Loot Crate will plant a tree as well as donate 10% of the net proceeds to the Captain Planet Foundation™.

This is a limited-edition, non-recurring series you can’t get anywhere else. Items will ship to your door this spring. Each T-shirt is $25 plus shipping and handling. The Captain Planet Capsule Collection may be limited, but your efforts to help save our planet by recycling and being environmentally friendly will always continue!

About Captain Planet Foundation

For 30 years, Captain Planet Foundation has been committed to working collaboratively to

engage and empower young people to be problem-solvers for the planet, because the power really is yours!

About the Loot Company

The Loot Company™ is a leading subscription eCommerce service for fans of pop culture, video games, anime, and more. The Loot Company collaborates with global entertainment properties such as Pixar/Disney, Fox, Viacom, Crunchyroll, Marvel, and NBCU to help audiences discover their favorite products. With over 20 premium consumer product lines in themed and limited-edition crates, as well as crowdfunded Loot Launcher exclusives and limited-edition capsule collections, fandom is delivered directly to subscribers doorsteps. Loot Crate was acquired by the Loot Company in 2019 and is supported by the heart of a diverse subscriber community affectionately known as Looters. The Loot Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Money Chest LLC, with sister brands including NECA, Kidrobot, and WizKids. To sign up for a Loot Company subscription, visit www.lootcrate.com

