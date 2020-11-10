It’s Time to Grow, Girl with the All New RuPaul Chia Pet

Your love for the pop culture icon is going to blossom during the holidays!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The San Francisco based Joseph Enterprises is proud to announce that Emmy® Award-winning host RuPaul, star of the long-running TV series “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” is sashaying and shantaying into your home with the most fabulous holiday gift you can buy, the RuPaul Chia Pet.

RuPaul, international pop culture icon, singer/songwriter, author, actor and “Supermodel of the World” is serving up some sassy fun realness for your holiday season with the release of the RuPaul Chia Pet.

For over 30 years, Chia Pets have made the perfect stocking stuffer or holiday gift. Whether you’re looking to spice up the décor in your home, be the talk of your work’s gift exchange or simply want the best conversation piece at parties, RuPaul’s Chia Pet will definitely grow on you!

“I am so excited about my new Chia Pet,” said RuPaul. “Not only is it the most original gift you could give, but it’s also the perfect metaphor for life — to grow you must tend to your garden and love yourself. Let your new RuPaul Chia Pet be a gorgeous reminder.”

The RuPaul Chia Pet is easy to use and you will have a full head of luscious hair in only 1-2 weeks. To get your RuPaul Chia Pet ready for the runway:

1. Soak the planter with water and lots of attitude.

2. Spread those Chia seeds, henny.

3. Watch your RuPaul Chia Pet work the room.

Since 2019, more than 15 million Chia Pets have sprouted their way into fans’ hearts. Now you can drag newcomers into the world of RuPaul and Chia this holiday season with a drama free addition that will make all of the other Chia Pets in your collection give you the side eye. The RuPaul Chia Pet will retail for $24.99 and is available to purchase on November 10.

Spill all of the tea when you purchase the RuPaul Chia Pet: http://loot.cr/rupaulchiapet

Artwork:

http://loot.cr/RuPaulChiaAssets