Luxurious, Historic Italian Hospitality Collection to Auction via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Olon Property

Tucked in the rolling hills of Vorno is the Controni Estate, a carefully curated portfolio of stunning properties forming part of the world famous “Coselli Collection”, one of Tuscany's truly luxurious hospitality experiences. Each villa is renovated with attention to luxury and homage to its lengthy history. Villa Controni, built in the 16th century, is the largest and most important villa of the six. It was once a fertile estate devoted to the cultivation of rare flowers and production of extra virgin olive oil. Villa Matteucci was later enjoyed by Luigi Matteucci’s son, Felice Matteucci, who invented the first stroke engine in his workshop next to the villa. Villa Matteucci is a traditional Tuscan farmhouse immersed among olive groves.

Our family has poured its soul into crafting this unique luxury hospitality experience that’s simply unmatched by anything in this part of Italy.” — David Fanucchi, seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked in the rolling hills of Vorno is the Controni Estate, a carefully curated portfolio of stunning properties forming part of the world famous “Coselli Collection” will auction in June via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Carla Meoni of Olon Property. Currently listed for €21 million, the properties will sell as a collection with No Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 27 May–2 June via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with Concierge Auctions on this impeccable offering,” stated Meoni. “Melding their global reach with our local expertise ensures that the Coselli Collection gets the amount of exposure it truly deserves—and enables us to match this one-of-a-kind property with the absolute perfect buyer.”

At the foot of Mount Pisano, the estate’s 19.6 hectares boast elegant Italian gardens and centuries-old, terraced groves of olive trees that complement its four main villas, two cottages, and caretaker’s house. Each villa is renovated with attention to luxury and homage to its lengthy history. Each villa also has a private pool and is close in proximity while still offering privacy from one another, offering an incredible and proven rental potential. Soaring vaulted and cathedral ceilings, exposed beams, and breathtaking frescos throughout make the interior of the Tuscan villa as enticing as its sprawling grounds. A grand Tuscan kitchen makes entertaining a breeze, with a formal dining room that seats 26, or enjoy a starlight dinner from the stunning alfresco dining terrace. Additional features include: a restored and fully renovated poolside fitness room; a billiards room; reading room; a private chapel; 2 tennis courts (easily converted into volleyball or football fields); and a grassy helicopter landing area—all just 20 kilometers from Pisa and one hour away from the gorgeous Le Cinque Terre National Park.

“The history behind this collection of villas is amazing,” stated David Fanucchi, seller. “Our family has poured its soul into crafting this unique luxury hospitality experience that’s simply unmatched by anything in this part of Italy. Choosing to work with Concierge Auction gives us a definite sale timeline—the kind of predictability that just isn’t guaranteed in this day and age.”

Lucca, one of the most beautiful towns in Tuscany, sits between Pisa and Florence. This picturesque and historic walled town is filled with charming squares and landmarks to explore. Known as the town of the 100 churches, Lucca is a haven for anyone who appreciates history, with enough contemporary influence to keep things constantly interesting. Lucca hosts an annual convention for comics and games that is the 3rd largest in the world, and a Summer Music Festival every July that is well known throughout Europe. The coast is only 30km away from your front door, with its abundance of beautiful beaches. Venture 35 minutes to Forte dei Marmi, a glamorous beach resort famous for its high fashion shopping, fine dining, and glitzy nightlife. Or, rent a sun lounger at one of the chic beach clubs and enjoy la dolce vita.

The Coselli Collection is available for showings by appointment, and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents.

