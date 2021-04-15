Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alcohol Abuse Among Unemployed Rises Sharply During COVID-19 Pandemic

Unemployed Particularly Vulnerable to Mood-Altering Substances

One in five (21%) of the unemployed sample revealed mild, moderate, or high risk to alcohol addiction based on their symptomatic profiles”
— Dr. Richard E. Hunter
CHESTERFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentic Strategic Partners today announced the release of a new alcohol and substance abuse study among unemployed individuals during COVID-19. Rampant unemployment in the United States brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous detrimental effect on the financial well-being of millions of Americans and their families. Personal concerns about these financial disruptions and social isolation as a precaution against the pandemic have heighted stress particularly among vulnerable groups like the unemployed. High stress situations are known triggers for maladaptive coping behaviors like use/overuse of alcohol, prescriptions medications, and street drugs. This study of 600 unemployed individuals found substantial increases in all three categories of mood-altering substances. Using adapted addiction symptom measurement items from the most recent Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-5), the researchers established comparative addiction risk profiles for each substance abuse category.

Richard E. Hunter, Ph.D., the study’s primary author noted, “One in five (21%) of the unemployed sample revealed mild, moderate, or high risk to alcohol addiction based on their symptomatic profiles.”

Further, the results of the study offer preliminary insights into substance abuse patterns across two and even all three of the substance abuse categories.
Authentic Strategic Partners, LLC. is a public relations consultancy with offices in Chesterfield, Missouri and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Its principals are Richard E. Hunter, Ph.D., and Richard A. Nida, Ph.D. www.authenticstrategicpartners.com.
