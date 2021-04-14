Ironclad Performance Wear Expands PPE Line with Launch of Two New Head Protection Series
Ironclad, the leader in high-performance hand safety, is expanding into new PPE with the Yukon™ Series hard hats and the Rainier™ Series bump caps.DALLAS, TX, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ironclad Performance Wear, the leader in high-performance hand safety, announced today that they are expanding into new Personal Protective Equipment with the launch of two new series of head protection – the Yukon™ Series hard hats and the Rainier™ Series bump caps.
Ironclad revolutionized the hand protection industry in 1998, when they launched high performance, task-specific work gloves with the fit, comfort and dexterity of sport gloves. Working on a construction site, Ironclad’s founder realized the need for comfortable, durable, quality hand protection. Ironclad has been bringing new technologies, materials and protection innovations to harsh working environments ever since. By expanding into additional PPE categories, Ironclad will be able to provide its customers with all of their protective needs from one trusted source.
General Manager, Eric Jaeger, says “Ironclad has always focused on providing superior protection to the industrial athlete - through innovation, quality, comfort and durability. It’s exciting to expand beyond hand protection, and to bring Ironclad-level quality, comfort and durability to head protection - made right here in America.”
Both the Yukon and Rainier Series are Made in the USA to the highest engineering standards in the head protection industry. Designed for premium comfort, fit and protection, everything you have come to expect from Ironclad safety gear.
The Yukon Series includes Type I C, E & G hard hats, with cap style and full brim options. The Rainier Series consists of two bump cap styles: the BC40, with a short brim and 4-point suspension, and the BCX, with a cushioned, plastic insert nested inside a stealthy Ironclad baseball cap for a more casual look.
Now Ironclad offers hand and head protection to keep safety top of mind. Each hard hat, as well as the short brim bump cap, comes with a customizable Ironclad sticker pack.
Learn more at: ironclad.com/headprotection
