Ironclad Performance Wear Launches World's First NFPA 2112 Flash Fire Glove
Ironclad's Heatworx® Heavy Duty FR protects the hands of workers at risk for lethal flash fire exposure.
Designed in partnership with DuPont™, the Heatworx® Heavy Duty FR is an extremely advanced glove that delivers complete heat and flame protection in one glove.DALLAS, TX, USA, December 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ironclad announced today, the release of the first glove in the world to pass NFPA 2112:2018 certification for flash fire protection. Designed in partnership with DuPont Personal Protective Equipment, the Heatworx® Heavy Duty FR is an extremely advanced glove, featuring a molded silicone rubber palm and a shell made with 100% DuPont™ Kevlar®. Designed for maximum dexterity plus the ability to handle hot items up to 600°F (315°C), the Heatworx Heavy Duty FR delivers complete heat and flame protection in one glove.
This glove was developed in response to a desperate need for an NFPA 2112 certified glove in the safety market. Workers in hazardous locations that are at risk for lethal flash fire exposure - such as chemical processing plants, petrochemical refineries and drilling platforms - are required to wear FR garments certified to NFPA 2112:2018 for protection in the event of a flash fire incident. Up until now they had no options for flash fire certified hand protection. Now they can be fully protected with the Heatworx Heavy Duty FR glove.
The Heatworx Heavy Duty FR is the FIRST and ONLY NFPA 2112 certified glove in the world.
Ironclad’s General Manager, Eric Jaeger states, “We spent several months developing and testing this glove, which is based upon our award winning Heatworx glove platform, utilizing Dupont™ Kevlar® and Nomex® fabrics and yarns. We worked very closely with the certifying institution and testing laboratories just to refine the test methodology, which itself is new, so that gloves can be effectively measured and tested to flash fire requirements. This glove represents a definitive breakthrough in hand safety for millions of workers globally. Ironclad plans to develop a full line of NFPA 2112 certified flash fire gloves, together with our partners at DuPont™.”
Learn more at: www.ironclad.com/DuPont
About Ironclad Performance Wear
Ironclad Performance Wear, a Brighton-Best International Company, is the leader in high-performance, task-specific work gloves. They created the performance work glove category, and continue to leverage its leadership position in the safety, construction and industrial markets through the design, development and distribution of specialized, task-specific gloves. Ironclad engineers and manufactures its products with a focus on innovation, design, advanced material science, dexterity and durability.
