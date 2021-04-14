R-Water: EPA Audited Lab Confirms Existence of "One-Minute" Disinfectant That Could Have Changed Pandemic’s Course

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- President Donald Trump stood at his podium on April 23, 2020, and said, “I see the disinfectant that knocks [COVID] out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning?”

Disinfectants, of course, should not be injected – but that was clearly not what he said.

Regardless, mainstream media was quick to pounce, and his comments were twisted. Late night monologues were written, and memes flooded our social media feeds.

Almost a year later, Doctors Fauci and Birx continue to use their platform to ridicule President Trump’s statements. However, an objective, scientific look back at his comments paint a different picture – one, that could have been a pivotal moment in the pandemic.

A one minute disinfectant does exist.

TK60, is nontoxic and produced on site via a patented device. When disinfectant supply chains came to a grinding halt, hospitals that had the devices were able to produce ample supplies. They delivered excess TK60 to outlying clinics, fire departments, and provided nurses with bottles for personal use.

In addition to surpassing the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) requirements for healthcare-grade disinfection which tests pathogens more difficult to kill than COVID, it had been tested and shown to be effective against a non-enveloped viral surrogate in one-minute, before COVID-19 was labeled a pandemic.

A one-minute contact time is aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendation that products with the shortest contact time possible be used.

Why does contact time matter?

Contact time is the period that a surface must remain wet for the product to be effective. It is an Emergency Department pausing for ten minutes between caring for patients in critical condition. Simply put, it is ten minutes people can’t and don’s wait.

The “spray and wipe” method that we are conditioned to is dangerous. Harmful pathogens like COVID and MRSA live for relatively long periods of time on the surfaces. If a product’s contact time is not adhered to, the pathogens are not eliminated, making them likely to spread.

A comment out of context.

False reports misquoting President Trump as having said people should ‘inject disinfectants’ ran rampant, but was not the case.

TK60, the one-minute disinfectant is comprised of 99.98% water and .02% hypochlorous acid. President Trump’s comments were not outlandish knowing that hypochlorous acid is what our white blood cells produce naturally to fight pathogens. Mammalian cells have constant low levels of oxidative chemicals such as hypochlorous acid and it is widely used in FDA-approved wound care products.

Now, with the one-minute disinfectant having been studied even further, an EPA-audited lab has confirmed its effectiveness against COVID in less than 20 seconds, 30 times faster than most products found on the EPA’s List N.

Rather than focus on disinfection, the dialogue moved away from it.

Proper disinfection remains one of our most powerful weapons, yet the CDC is now saying it is not as important. And when previously addressing the topic, Dr. Fauci only offered general rhetoric to “follow the manufacturer’s instructions” which vary widely from product to product.

If reliance on science is the goal, a one-minute contact time surely trumps a ten-minute contact time, hypoallergenic trumps toxic, and the ability to produce on site trumps packaging and shipping. In a society where “spray and wipe” is our standard, neglecting to educate the public, and not setting a practical global standard flamed the spread of COVID and other deaths caused by infectious diseases.

Several facilities have shared numerous advantages of replacing archaic ten-minute disinfectants. It is devastating to think how many businesses and schools could have remained open, how essential workers could have been better protected, and most importantly, how many lives could have been saved if President Trump’s curious comments were received with open minds and clarified by Doctors Fauci and Birx.

Another punchline was not worth our current global reality.

