AUDI DALLAS SUCCESSFULLY FENDING OFF COVID WITH INNOVATIVE DISINFECTION PROTOCOLS

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R-Water announces the success of its one-step, health-care grade disinfectant TK60 at Audi Dallas, a family owned and operated dealership and the country’s largest Audi service facility.

With hundreds of customers and cars coming into the 80,000 square foot facility each day, safe and efficient disinfecting is an integral component to the Audi Dallas’ COVID response. The management team selected R-Water after learning of the successes achieved at neighboring restaurant, Al Biernat’s steakhouse.

Since implementing R-Water’s system, Audi has experienced favorable outcomes as well.

“In spite of our cleaning protocols early on, we had a lot of people out sick, but since switching to R-Water, we’ve had zero out -- it’s an unlikely coincidence. The system also saves us a ton of money compared to what we were spending on disinfectant alone, so it’s a win-win,” said Tom McCollum, President and CEO of Audi Dallas.

R-Water’s patented device is installed within the facility and produces an ample supply of TK60, a healthcare grade disinfectant that’s proven to be effective against COVID in under 20 seconds, 30 times faster than most products in the market, as well as a multi-surface cleaner and degreaser FC+. Both solutions are over 99% water, free of toxins, color, and added fragrance, so they safe to use on the interiors of the Audi vehicles as well, which helps to keep customers and service techs safe. Every set of keys, steering wheel – bumber-to-bumber, every car is wiped down with TK60.

“We’re committed to staying clean – COVID or not, we’re going to keep up our disinfection practices to help prevent other infectious diseases,” Mr. McCollum added. “R-Water’s device creates so much supply that our staff is able to take the surplus home for their own personal use as well.”

Audi Dallas has also installed a pureair system, plexiglass, and are continuing to require the use of face coverings.

Rayne Guest, founder and CEO of R-Water applauds the facility’s dedication to cleanliness, “They apply the pride they take in their business to their protocols to keeping people safe during the pandemic and they’re seeing exceptional results. They are an incredible team committed to doing things right.”

About R-Water

R-Water is a woman-owned business based in San Marcos, Texas. To learn more about how you can protect yourself against the threat of COVID-19, visit www.r-water.com or contact info@r-water.com.

About Audi Dallas

Serving the Dallas area, Audi Dallas, located at 5033 Lemmon Avenue in Dallas, TX, is the premier retailer of new and used Audi vehicles. Their dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make the auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. For more information, visit www.audidallas.com.

