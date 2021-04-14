SCOTT MILLER AND SHARON VIRTS LAUNCH WINE BRAND DEDICATED TO GREATER GOOD

Reflectionist is an artful blend inspired by classical traditions and with a modern outlook. From older vineyards in historic Napa Valley, a modern wine was created to drink today or patiently savored years from now.

Amlés Wines is a brand tied indelibly to history, master craftsmanship, the wild creative, and the gift of opportunity dedicated to the greater good.

It’s fairly exceptional to work on such a rare and luxurious object that also provides benefit to others beyond the simple pleasure of its consumption.”
— Scott Miller
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A statesman of historical proportion, a historical property, two philanthropists, an acclaimed contemporary artist, and a modern winemaking legend, together, are the collective muse that has inspired Amlés Wines. Amlés Wines is a brand tied indelibly to history, master craftsmanship, the wild creative, and the gift of opportunity dedicated to the greater good — all of which combine for a truly memorable set of signature wines destined for discerning wine lovers and collectors year after year.

The name Amlés (pronounced ahm’-lay) pays homage to Selma Estate – home of vintners Scott Miller and Sharon Virts. The historic home was restored by the couple in 2016 and 2017 and once hosted Thomas Jefferson and other historical figures in its halls.

Amlés was curated with world-renowned winemakers Philippe Melka and Maayan Koschitzky and boasts one-of-a-kind labels by contemporary artist JD Miller. The names of the wines invite a look at the past, while the artistry of the reflectionist painter dares the viewer to look boldly forward.

The first vintage, Amlés 2018 Reflectionist, a Cabernet Sauvignon cuvée from heritage vineyard sites in California’s Napa Valley, will be available directly to mailing list members and to select cellars and restaurants on April 15. Each bottle features the Reflectionist image of the Selma Estate, by artist JD Miller. The SRP is $170 per bottle and is available in six-pack cases.

The wines themselves are a graceful marriage of the old and the new: Old World winemaking styles have been applied to some of the very best fruit the New World has to offer by winemakers Philippe Melka and Maayan Koschitzky in each of the Amlés allocations.

All proceeds from the Amlés brand wines directly benefit community organizations and charities through the Virts Miller Foundation to support the pillars of a thriving community: Education, Culture, Health, and Opportunity Development.


“It’s fairly exceptional to work on such a rare and luxurious object that also provides benefit to others beyond the simple pleasure of its consumption,” says Miller. “And yet it is what inspires every one of us, every day.”

About Amlés Wines
Amlés Wines was born from a shared desire to give back to the greater good. It is a for-profit wine company that gives back 100 percent of profits to help financially support the mission of the Virts Miller Foundation, a non-profit foundation founded by Sharon Virts in 2016. www.amleswines.com

Bow Tie Strategies

