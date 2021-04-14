Execs In The Know Announces Open Registration for its Spring Customer Response Summit

Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know

This special Taking Place Virtually on April 26–28, 2021

We’re thrilled to provide a platform where the industry leaders can share their CX-related experiences and insights and get better together.” — Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global customer experience (CX) industry leader Execs In The Know (EITK) is pleased to announce the return of Customer Response Summit (CRS), a virtual event taking place April 26–28, 2021. CRS is an inclusive, interactive online experience featuring an amazing lineup of keynote speakers, engaging panel discussions, case studies, and group discussion opportunities. Living up to Execs In The Know’s operating motto of “Leaders Learning From Leaders,” this is a totally FREE event for corporate brand leaders who oversee CX, customer care, and related operations.

The Spring CRS agenda is packed with some of the industry’s best and brightest, representing an impressive array of brands and industries. Keynote speakers include Paul Brandt from Loanpal, Phil Leininger from Verizon, Carolyne Truelove from Fanatics, Whitnee Hawthorne from JetBlue, and Radha Penekelapati from YouTube.

In addition to this all-star cast, many other CX-leading brands will be participating in a variety of panels, case studies, and discussion groups, including the likes of Marriott, Neiman Marcus, Shopify, Comcast, and many others.

“We’re very excited about the incredible lineup leaders we’ve assembled for this event,” said Chad McDaniel, President and Co-Founder of Execs In The Know. “Our industry has undergone tremendous transformation since the Execs In The Know community last gathered together in March 2020. The great thing about change is it necessitates innovation, solutioning, and new learnings. We’re thrilled to provide a platform where the industry leaders can share their CX-related experiences and insights and get better together.”

In addition to an all-star cast of keynote speakers, Virtual CRS will also feature a Day 1 Corporate Forum designed exclusively for corporate brands leaders. During this collaborative session, participants will be invited to share which CX topics are top of mind, discuss shared challenges, and help shape the agenda of future events while also directing how Execs In The Know can best support the CX community.

Along with access to live event coverage, April 26–28, 2021, Virtual CRS registrants will gain access to on-demand streams of each and every session, available within moments of their completion. In other words, registrants don’t have to miss a minute of the action, having the ability to jump in and out of the live event as their schedule allows. On-demand recording will also be made available to registrants for several weeks following the event, providing ample opportunity to listen, evaluate, and improve.

Virtual CRS is fast approaching. Early registration is highly recommended as this is an event not to be missed. Participants will not only plug into a world-class CX event, they will also have the opportunity to get familiar with the Execs In The Know community — a thriving, highly-engage group of CX advocates and enthusiasts.