Plantae Announces Grand Reopening Under New Ownership; Jocelyn Anderson Now Owns 100% of Cannabis Company
Plantae, a Central Oregon farm and retail cannabis company, announced its Grand Reopening under new ownership.
This marks a new chapter in the story of Plantae, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plantae, a Central Oregon farm and retail cannabis company, announced its Grand Reopening under new ownership. Jocelyn Anderson, formerly an equal partner in the company, has recently taken over 100% ownership of Plantae. Anderson will soon launch a new website (www.plantaeoregon.com) and a new social media presence at @plantae.oregon on Instagram and @Plantae Oregon on Facebook.
— Jocelyn Anderson, Owner of Plantae
“This marks a new chapter in the story of Plantae, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said Anderson. “My number one priority for Plantae is to show appreciation and support to the Plantae team. Happy employees make for happy customers, and we have lots of perks lined up for both.”
Anderson has infused new life into the business, with positive steps taken to ensure the satisfaction of both Plantae staff and customers. Upon taking over 100% ownership, she immediately implemented a new pay structure and increased employee benefits.
Anderson and the Plantae team are dedicated to the comfort of new and returning customers to the stores, which boast convenient locations with ample parking, a huge selection of local and regional products and brands, plus top-notch customer attention. Growing its premium cannabis flower at the Plantae farm in Alfalfa, Plantae offers affordable pricing on both flower and pre-rolls through its retail locations in Bend and Madras. It is one of the few Central Oregon cannabis licensees that grows its own cannabis in a true farm-to-table format.
For its grand reopening celebration taking place on 4/20 (April 20, 2021), Plantae will offer 15% off everything during Early Bird, Happy Hour and late night hours, $5 1 gram pre-rolls, 20% off select products all day, 25% off in-house oil and great prizes for the first 25, 50 and 100 customers.
About Plantae
Plantae was founded in 2015, beginning with a cannabis farm in Alfalfa which was granted the first recreational cannabis license in Deschutes County, and later adding stores in Bend and Madras. Plantae prides itself on premium flower, top customer service and a dedication to selling the best quality brands. It is one of the few Central Oregon cannabis licensees that grows its own cannabis in a true farm-to-table format. Plantae Bend: 2115 NE Highway 20, suite 107, 541-640-8295; Plantae Madras: 1100 SW highway 97, unit 103, phone: 541-475-0457. Find more information at: www.plantaeoregon.com IG: @plantae.oregon FB: Plantae Oregon
Judy Campbell
Campbell Consulting
email us here