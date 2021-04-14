Spensieri Examines The Evolution Of Qualitative Research & Women On M2Moms® - The Constant Conference
Using Qualitative Research To Build Brands Moms & Women Want
Effective QR uncovers nuances that reveal a new more workable brand strategy.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her 3-part M2Moms® series, Emily Spensieri, Founder/CEO of HerBrand Consulting, examines and explains the changes in contemporary Qualitative Research. Spensieri says, ”The old QR approach of ‘Just The Facts’ doesn’t cut it. Being present for Aha Moments is critical for effective QR in today’s world. QR has evolved to follow, not lead conversations in order to maximize ROI.” M2Moms®-The Constant Conference is a 24/7 online executive learning resource dedicated to helping marketers build better business with today’s moms and families.
Spensieri continued, “Evolved QR plays an integral role in revealing the true customer journey of today’s moms and women. Effective QR uncovers nuances that reveal a new more workable brand strategy. Indeed, the development of online tools has not only reduced QR expenses, but it has had the unexpected benefit of creating a more casual environment which makes women more relaxed and more forthcoming.”
“For 25 years, Emily Spensieri has specialized in helping brands market more effectively. She’s always looking for opportunities to translate what she calls those Aha Moments into effective and actionable marketing insights,” according to Nan McCann, Founding producer of M2Moms®. “Spensieri takes her clients on Brand Journeys of discovery, translating the insights they uncover into winning new strategies. Her proprietary SheThink’s hybrid research methodology developed specifically for female consumers, is a foundation upon which many effective brands are created and is featured in the Schulich School of Business Curriculum at York University in Toronto.”
Additional current M2Moms® articles include: “Marketing to Moms Brand Partnerships”, “Six Key Marketing To Moms Strategies”; “Using Qualitative Research To Build The Brand That Women Want”; “Brand Opportunities In Mom Market Subsegments”, “Multi-Year Research On Moms Shopping Trends” “Play & Pandemic: How Brands Can Help Families Now”; brand reminders that “Black Lives Matter At Home Too ”; surprising research results on “Charitable Giving Across A Lifespan”; the latest news, innovations and trends on parents & families; an unmatched compendium of mom-marketing-focused data; presentations; best in business reads on Madd About Books; and to help Members work out those WFH kinks an ongoing series of “Moves that Stretch” with Stephanie Bittner, founder of Bittner Movement.”
