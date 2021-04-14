Distinctive Schools Earns Cognia System Accreditation
The Distinctive Schools National Board announced today that Distinctive Schools has earned system level accreditation by Cognia™.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Distinctive Schools National Board announced today that Distinctive Schools has earned system level accreditation by Cognia™, a nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts, and education service providers.
Cognia, formerly AdvancED, nationally recognizes districts that meet rigorous standards that focus on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation that meet the needs of learners, and effective leadership. Earning accreditation from the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission means that the system and all of its schools are accredited, and that Distinctive Schools is recognized across the nation as a school system that meets Cognia Standards of Quality, and maintains a commitment to continuous improvement.
“Systems accreditation as conferred by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Distinctive Schools a nationally recognized mark of quality for our school system and each school within our system,” shared Scott Frauenheim, Chief Executive Officer of Distinctive Schools. “It demonstrates to our community our commitment to excellence, our openness to external review and feedback, and our desire to be the best we can be on behalf of the students we serve. We are honored to celebrate this accreditation alongside our amazing staff, students, families, and partners during our 10 year anniversary as an organization.”
To earn accreditation from Cognia, a school district also must implement a continuous process of improvement, and submit to internal and external review. School systems in good standing can maintain their accreditation for a five-year term.
“Receiving accreditation not only affirms the work we have done to date, but will support us as we continue to live out our mission long into the future. As a network of schools deeply committed to access and equity, this is an important step in our path,” shared Dr. Joseph Wise, Chairman of The Distinctive Schools National Board. “We look forward to continued success in providing opportunities for students in Chicago, Michigan, and beyond.”
Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia, stated, “Cognia System Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school system and its community on the primary goal of preparing lifelong learners in engaging environments where all students can flourish. Distinctive Schools is to be commended for demonstrating that it has met high standards, is making progress on key indicators that impact student learning.”
Cognia is the parent organization of the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC) and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Parents and interested community members can learn more about the Cognia Accreditation at cognia.org.
About Cognia
Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional learning, and improvement services to institutions and other education providers. The result of the merger of AdvancED and Measured Progress, Cognia was formed to bridge the gap between school evaluation and student assessment. As a global nonprofit working in over 80 countries, our 36,000 institutions serve and support nearly 25 million students and five million educators every day. Cognia serves as a trusted partner in advancing learning for all learners. Find out more at cognia.org.
About Distinctive Schools
Distinctive Schools is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools serving kids from historically marginalized backgrounds. The team includes passionate educators and determined leaders who innovate, trailblaze and collaboratively lead a public education transformation, as well as ensure that each and every one of Distinctive Schools students thrive in college, career, and life. To learn more, please visit http://distinctiveschools.org/.
