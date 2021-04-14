Rideet One provides all important data about motorbikes via app Rideet anti-theft protection Smart Rideet One black box

Rideet One app provides important data about bikes - performance analysis, maintenance information, safety functions, lean angle and tour management.

MUNICH, GERMANY, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Start the new bike season safely with the smart assistant Rideet One

Rideet One provides all important data about motorbikes via app, such as performance analyses, maintenance information, safety functions, lean angle measurement and tour management. But the little assistant can do much more.



Ubstadt-Weiher/Germany, 14.04.2021 - Spring is getting closer and closer and the excitement around the motorcycle season is getting stronger and stronger. Many motorcycle fans are slowly getting down to work and getting their beloved bike out of hibernation. In the future, the small and smart black box from Rideet can help with this. Rideet One can be easily installed by the user and simply establishes a connection between the bike and the biker via app. Rideet One is now available online and will soon be available in stores. To meet the high demand before the start of the motorbike season, the company has once again increased its stock.

Small and smart

Rideet One gives bikers the ability to monitor and analyse their motorbike remotely. Simply connect it to the 12V battery, install the app, download data about the motorbike from the manufacturer's database and you're ready to go. Thanks to its IP69K protection class, Rideet can even withstand high-pressure cleaners. The assistant, developed and designed in Italy, is Amazon Alexa-compatible, so bikers can conveniently ask Alexa about the condition of the motorbike battery, the last ride or the next service appointment. Thanks to GPS, GLONASS and smart sensors, the maximum speed, acceleration and lean angle can be tracked. For sporty drivers, there is also a drag mode. This measures the acceleration times from 0-100km/h or 0-200 km/h.

The Rideet development team is constantly working on new features, which are rolled out via the app and firmware updates. The determination of the angle of inclination for wheelies/stoppies will also be implemented in the app in the future. In addition, bikers will be able to see their best 10 results from drag mode, share them with their friends and compare them.

Which oil fits my bike, which tyre pressure is the right one?

Rideet One gives its owners access to one of the world's most comprehensive databases of information, technical data and maintenance manuals for almost every bike from the past 40 years. Thanks to the Rideet app, users can see when their bike needs to be inspected and what work needs to be done. This eliminates the need to look up information in the manual. For example, information about tire pressure and tightening torque can be viewed in the app within seconds. In addition, the smart helper also provides detailed information on the oil type and the oil quantity, which significantly speeds up the work during winterization. All maintenance work can also be entered and viewed in a digital service log.

Trip management and safety

Of course, Rideet can record essential parameters such as speed and the duration of a ride. With the help of the integrated sensors, Rideet One records detailed telemetry data, which can then be viewed on the Rideet app. The intelligent AI-driven algorithm reliably detects whether an accident has occurred. When an accident is detected, Rideet One triggers an alarm to the driver, which must be actively responded to within one minute if it is a false report. If this does not happen, Rideet One sends an SMS to the emergency contacts preset by the biker and a notification to Rideet users located within a 10 km radius. The SMS contains all information about the current GPS position and preset medical information such as blood type and allergies. The emergency signal can be stopped by the biker at any time by pressing the button on the Rideet Key supplied.

Anti-theft protection

Thanks to the Rideet Key, which is ideally attached to the key ring, the assistant recognizes when the biker moves away from the motorbike. The system then starts the noiseless anti-theft system. If unauthorized persons move the motorbike or the power supply is interrupted, owners receive a notification on their smartphone. Rideet One then starts automatic live position streaming. Bikers can also create a "security geo-fence", which is handy for carports, underground garages and larger properties to avoid setting off false alarms. A pre-installed multi-carrier SIM card ensures a stable and secure connection in all networks worldwide. There is no data limit for users, the costs are only 4.90 € per month for worldwide roaming (country list available on request). The first year of connectivity is included with the purchase of Rideet One.

Price and availability

Rideet One is available at a RRP of EUR 249 (incl. VAT) including one year of connectivity (worldwide roaming) at https://shop.rideet.de/. The scope of delivery includes 1x Rideet One + 1 x Rideet Key, 1x branch connector, 2 cable ties and quick start guide.

At a glance:

Rideet One

• GPS + GLONASS

• GSM + GPRS (always on)

• 9-axis High Resolution IMU

• IP69K protection class

• WiFi + Bluetooth

• MicroSD (eMMC ready)

• 3FF SIM (eSIM ready)

• Removable flat car fuse

• 12 V & earth cable with hook fork connectors,

alternative branch connectors included

• Works with Amazon Alexa

Rideet Key

• Bluetooth LE

• Button cell (6-7 months runtime)

• Control button

• LED

• Buzzer

Rideet - The first smart assistant for motorcycles