Work to Begin on a Multi-Roadway Resurfacing Project in Cambria County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of New Enterprise, will begin work, Monday, April 19, on a project to resurface 4.3 miles of Route 53, Route 2014 (Admiral Peary Highway), Route 3017 and (Brentwood Avenue) and Route 3019 (Oakland Avenue) in Gallitzin and Stonycreek Townships and Cresson, Lorain and Geistown Boroughs, Cambria County.

Beginning, Monday, April 19, the contractor will begin drainage work beginning at the intersection of Route 53 and Route 2014 (Admiral Peary Highway). They will also begin roadway base repairs and manhole adjustments at various locations throughout the project. Work will take place under daylight flagging operations and delays are possible. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering a work zone and be aware of construction equipment and personnel.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guiderail upgrades, new signage, and pavement markings. The roadways within this project are: Route 53 from Route 2014 (Admiral Peary Highway) to High Level Bridge, Route 2014 (Admiral Peary Highway), from Route 1005 (Saint Joseph Street) to Route 3012 (Old Route 22), Route 3017 (Brentwood Avenue) from Route 756 (Ohio Street) to Route 3016 (Bedford Street) and Route 3019 (Oakland Avenue) from Route 756 to Route 3016 (Bedford Street).

All work on this $1.6 million project is expected to be completed by September 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job-site, and relevant training.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101