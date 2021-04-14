Top Chef to Offer Zoom Cooking Classes

Chef Tropepe in his private kitchen

Chef Vincent Tropepe to offer weekly Zoom cooking classes

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning, multi-certified chef, Vincent Tropepe will be offering one of a kind Zoom classes from his private studio kitchen in Jersey City.

Tropepe’s vast restaurant experience includes The Rainbow Room, SD26 and Sardi’s to only name a few. He also has the highest nationally recognized teaching certification in the hospitality industry. Chef Tropepe’s most impressive credential is serving as per diem Executive Chef on fourteen domestic flights aboard Air Force One for former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Tropepe has captivated audiences with his educational and entertaining cooking demonstrations on the food and wine show circuit including The Atlantic City, Hudson Valley, Philadelphia Food and Wine Shows, as well as the Northeast Seafood Show and Coffeefest.

“I am extremely excited to be offering these classes for people that can be taken in the privacy of their kitchens. The class personally crafted by me and they will be educational, entertaining and engaging for all home cooks no matter their skill level.” Tropepe said. “I will simplify how to cook and bake restaurant quality dishes which will be a part of my students’ ongoing culinary repertoire.” Tropepe concluded.

Zoom classes will take place on Saturday mornings at 10 AM EST with the following class schedule:

May 1st: Gluten Free Banana Bread

May 8th : Stuffed Mushrooms

May 15th: Study of French Toast

May 29th: Steamed Prince Edward Island Mussels

June 5th: Gluten Free Orange Cake

June 12th: Cream Puffs

June 26th: Nonna’s Italian Sausage and Peppers

July 3rd: Vegetable Burgers

June 24th: Swordfish Siciliano

Students can purchase classes by visiting www.chefvint.com.

