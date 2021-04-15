RxE2 Inc. Completes Acquisition of Habitu Ltd.
FARGO, ND, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RxE2 Inc. announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Habitu Ltd. The details of the agreement were disclosed in a press release on January 11, 2021
Here is the link to the press release with the specifics of how Habitu’s AI-powered technology platform will enhance RxE2's pharmacist-led clinical trial services and optimize its quality, speed, and scale: https://www.rxe2.com/newsandannouncements/habitu
For more information or to schedule an introductory meeting, please contact RxE2's Director of Business Development at ldoele@RxE2.com.
About RxE2
RxE2 is the first company to make decentralized clinical trials a cost-effective reality. By integrating the practice of pharmacy into every aspect of clinical trials, RxE2 empowers local pharmacists, as trusted medication experts, to use their extensive patient insights and make clinical trials more accessible to patients, everywhere. This, in turn, vastly reduces clinical trial timelines and costs, helps patients achieve better health outcomes, and provides study sponsors with more accurate data. https://www.rxe2.com/.
About Habitu
Habitu is an AI-based solution applying Distributed Trial Management across life-routines and points-of-care for better trial performance. Habitu uses behavior-based intervention to adapt to the habits and life routines of patients, optimizing every step of the trial process. https://www.rxe2.com/habitu-platform
Marjie Hadad
