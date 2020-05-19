Habitu’s Self-Adapted Patient Journey Platform Selected by RxE2 and CPESN® IOWA for Care Management Pilot Program
Habitu’s platform will allow providers to assist and intervene to ensure better outcomes for chronically ill patientsHERZLIYA, ISRAEL, May 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Habitu’s Self-Adapted Patient Journey solution was selected by RxE2 and CPESN IOWA for a pilot program to promote increased compliance, improving health outcomes and decreasing total healthcare costs for patients in their care.
RxE2 enables pharmacies to operate clinical trials as a viable healthcare option. CPESN IOWA pharmacies deliver improvements to quality measures and reduce total cost of care through its unique approach to locally-provided patient care through medication optimization, adherence monitoring and coaching, synchronization of a patient’s chronic medication fill dates, home delivery and close collaboration with medical care managers for continuous care plan development and reinforcement.
Habitu's interactive communication platform, connects CPESN IOWA pharmacists with their patients and their supporting circles, to allow for vital emotional and professional support of patients with chronic disease. The platform also provides insights about patients and predicts when behavior is less than optimal and allows for timely intervention by the pharmacist.
During the COVID-19 crisis, the risks for deteriorating disease of chronic patients has become significant. CPESN IOWA pharmacies participating in the pilot program can utilize Habitu's solution to better understand patients' behavior in changing times and to continuously monitor their care, drive adherence and control costs especially while visits to a local clinic or provider are limited.
About RxE2
RxE2 uses the practice of pharmacy to make clinical trials a viable option for Everyone, Everywhere.
Our E2 Services build on the trust patients have with their local pharmacist, to vastly reduce clinical trial timelines and costs, while achieving higher quality outcomes. RxE2 is the first company to integrate the practice of pharmacy into every aspect of clinical trials, while making Decentralized Clinical Trials a cost-effective reality. RxE2 empowers pharmacists as medication experts to utilize their extensive patient knowledge to make clinical trials more accessible for Everyone, Everywhere.
To learn more, visit www.Rx-E2.com.
About CPESN
CPESN® IOWA is a clinically integrated, accountable pharmacy organization, and part of a nationwide organization of pharmacy networks organized to advance community-based pharmacy practice. CPESN® Networks empower community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within their community by fostering their ability to provide high quality, patient-centered enhanced services. CPESN® pharmacies integrate with the other providers on the patient’s care team and coordinate medical treatment which has led to better medication adherence, higher patient satisfaction, and lower healthcare costs.
To learn more, visit www.cpesn.com/networks/cpesn-iowa/
About Habitu
Habitu is the first solution providing a private and self-adapting platform specifically targeting clinical trials and patient support programs in community-based healthcare. Habitu’s platform enables continuous emotional, professional and procedural support to patients which automatically adapts to patient's personal needs and daily constraints. Moreover, its proprietary AI engine provides unprecedented behavioral predictions, driving real-time alerts and automatic timely interventions. Thus, creating a superior personalized trial experience for patients, from awareness to advocacy, and better performance for medical centers and pharmaceutical/BioTech companies.
