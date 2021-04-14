Axle ai to Present at DPP Innovation Week 2021

Neil Blake, axle ai axle ai's open system architecture works with a wide range of cloud and on-premise storage axle ai Logo

Axle ai, the leading independent vendor or remote search and management software for video teams, is presenting at the prestigious DPP Innovation Week event.

DPP Innovation Week brings together the leading broadcasters and cutting edge technology creators, helping to advance the entire industry. We’re thrilled to showcase our newest developments there.” — Neil Blake, axle ai

BOSTON, MA, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axle ai, the industry leader in remote video search tools for teams, will participate in this week’s DPP Innovation Week with a presentation on Thursday, April 15th at 5:30PM BST. Innovation Week brings content creators with suppliers providing cutting edge technologies for the media and broadcast industries. Over the course of five days, the event will feature over 100 companies presenting both their newest developments and discussing the current marketplace through a series of three-minute presentations.

Neil Blake, axle ai’s EMEA Business Development Manager, will be presenting on the company’s latest innovations in video search through the use of AI and machine learning. Axle ai’s flagship software, axle ai 2021, combines remote, proxy based access with face and object recognition capabilities as well as transcription, helping media teams who would have previously used basic manual tagging processes for their media libraries. Axle ai's companion connectr workflow application is a no-code automation tool for media workflows, with an easy to use graphical front end.

“This Spring’s Innovation Week brings together the leading broadcasters and cutting edge technology creators, helping to advance the entire industry.” says Neil Blake, “We’re thrilled to showcase our newest developments at the event.”

Axle ai’s talk will take place on Thursday, April 15th at 5:30PM BST/12:30PM ET and 9:30AM PT as part of a series of Media Processing and Content Enrichment presentations. The event starts daily at 4PM BST; you can register for free and replay past events at www.thedpp.com/dpp-innovation-week.

About axle ai

axle ai, Inc. is the recognized leader in developing radically simple software for remote media access and search. It solutions have helped over 650 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle’s radically simple media management and workflow tools uniquely address a burgeoning need and have caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. The company’s investors include Jason Calacanis, Quake Capital and Stadia Ventures. More information at https://axle.ai.

