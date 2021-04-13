Criminal trial delays won’t end with pandemic

(Subscription required) Although legal experts say trial courts are typically given deference during emergencies, some defense attorneys argue that presiding judges are setting aside due process protections for their clients when their courts are capable of resuming trial at a pre-pandemic pace.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.