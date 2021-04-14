Speaker Phelan Appoints Three to SWIFT Advisory Committee

by: Rep. Phelan, Dade

04/13/2021

AUSTIN, Texas - Speaker Dade Phelan (Beaumont) today announced the appointment of three state representatives to the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) Advisory Committee. Phelan appointed Rep. Cody Harris (Palestine), who will serve as a presiding officer, Rep. Alex Dominguez (Brownsville) and Rep. Mayes Middleton (Wallisville). The Speaker issued the following statement regarding the appointment:

"I am proud to appoint Representatives Dominguez, Harris, and Middleton to the SWIFT Advisory Committee. Having previously served on this committee myself, I know firsthand the commitment and dedication it takes to ensure this vital committee is effective and productive when it comes to water planning, development, and conservation. I have full faith in these members and their understanding of our state’s water challenges and look forward to their development of creative solutions for a rapidly growing Texas.”

SWIFT was created by the Texas Legislature to provide affordable, ongoing state financial assistance for projects in the state water plan. Its advisory committee is tasked with making recommendations to the Texas Water Development Board about the use of money in the fund, in addition to reviewing the operation, function, and structure of SWIFT and making recommendations to the board on how it can be as impactful as possible.

CONTACT Enrique.Marquez@speaker.texas.gov

