Popular IP Brand Taiwanimal Showcases at Licensing Japan 2021

Taiwanimal, one of the top character brands in Asia

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taiwanimal, one of the top character brands in Asia, announces its participation at the upcoming 11th LICENSING JAPAN. Taiwanimal was selected as one of the top 10 Taiwanese IP characters to showcase at the event by two leading industry associations, Japan Character Brand Licensing Association (CBLA) and Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA). Taiwanimal will join its Japanese counterparts online from April 14th to 16th at digiBlock Taipei, and participate in the physical exhibition in Tokyo, Japan remotely.

With its initial success in the Japan market, Taiwanimal aims to introduce its lovable characters up close to the local audience via the 2021 Licensing Japan event. In addition, the company is focused on expanding its local market presence by its recent partnership with TV TOKYO to set up a pop up store in Tokyo.

“Although COVID-19 has limited tourists’ ability to visit Taiwan, we hope to continue communicating with the world through a range of digital formats and let Taiwan's culture and creativity be seen by the world,” says YANG YEN-NING, manager of Taiwanimal.

Taiwanimal is a group of five characters representing Taiwan’s protected animals, advocating for sustainable development. Despite the disruption caused by COVID-19, the character brand is still committed to promoting Taiwan’s unique culture to the world. Late last year, Taiwanimal worked with Taiwan’s regional cultural body to launch five new types of EasyCard card designs, each representing an unique aspect of Taiwan’s culture, including fruits, cuisine, snacks, architecture, and languages.

About LICENSING JAPAN

LICENSING JAPAN is the premier international licensing trade show for characters and brands. Annually held in Japan, the world's 2nd largest licensing market, the show will be the ideal venue for IP characters to effectively launch and appeal to potential licensees and partners.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://www.aoyi.tw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/taiwanimal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/taiwanimal?s=11

Media contact: YANG YEN-NING

Email: aoyi@aoyi.tw

Phone: +886-6-2580815