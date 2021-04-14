St Albans Barracks / DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A201233
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Bojan Brkovic
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/13/21 2013 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Stage Rd
VIOLATION: DUI#1
ACCUSED: Jonathan L. Mason
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Old Stage Rd in Georgia, Vermont. Troopers made contact with the operator who was identified as Jonathan L. Mason. Upon speaking with the operator, Jonathan L. Mason, he showed signs of alcohol impairment. Mason was ultimately place under arrest for suspicion of DUI . Mason was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division on May 11th, 2021 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/11/21 0830 hrs
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Image Included
Trooper Bojan Brkovic
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
Tel. 802-524-5993
Fax. 802-527-1150