St Albans Barracks / DUI

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A201233

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Bojan Brkovic                             

STATION: St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/13/21 2013 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Stage Rd

VIOLATION: DUI#1

 

ACCUSED: Jonathan L. Mason                                               

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Old Stage Rd in Georgia, Vermont. Troopers made contact with the operator who was identified as Jonathan L. Mason. Upon speaking with the operator, Jonathan L. Mason, he showed signs of alcohol impairment. Mason was  ultimately place under arrest for suspicion of DUI . Mason was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division on May 11th, 2021 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/11/21 0830 hrs           

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Image Included

 

 

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Tel. 802-524-5993

Fax. 802-527-1150

 

