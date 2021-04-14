Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Request for Information- Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

       

CASE#: 21B500679

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 04/10/21, 1945 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Twitchell Hill Road, New Haven

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/10/21 at approximately 1945 hours, Troopers received a report of the following three kayaks stolen from Otter Creek along Twitchell Hill Road in the Town of New Haven, valued at approximately $1,000 each:

-Small, bright red, single seat, rudder with a string

-Small, bright yellow, single seat, black rudder

-Large, orange, double seat, no rudder, New

About thirty minutes prior to this incident, a vehicle with a bright red kayak on its roof was reported speeding southbound on Morgan Horse Farm Road in the Town of Weybridge, where the operator destroyed a mailbox. Video footage showed the vehicle to resemble a white Ford Focus hatchback, but no registration was visible.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is strongly encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919.

New Haven Barracks/ Request for Information- Theft

