2021-04-13 11:18:20.423 Glen Allen Resident Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-04-13 11:18:20.423

Billy Legate of Glen Allen recently scratched off one of six $100,000 top prizes on the Missouri Lottery’s “$100,000 Cash” Scratchers game.

The $5 game has over $6.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including two additional top prizes of $100,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Harps Food Store, 401 E. Main, Marble Hill.

Collectively, players in Bollinger County won more than half a million dollars in prizes in FY20. During that same period, more than $1.3 million in Missouri Lottery proceeds were spent on education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open for claims of $600 or more, by appointment only. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.