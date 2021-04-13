MDOT hosting virtual public meeting for M-37 repaving and Battle Creek Linear Park Trail temporary closure

Contact:

Agency:

Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is hosting a virtual public meeting to discuss M-37 (Helmer Road/Bedford Road) repaving in Battle Creek and Springfield, Calhoun County, which will require temporarily closing the Battle Creek Linear Park Trail.

WHO: MDOT representatives Residents Business owners Community leaders Media

WHEN: 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021

WHERE: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316 Conference ID: 887 608 594#

How to attend a Microsoft Teams meeting

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Orlando Curry at 517-241-7462 or CurryO@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any public concerns that may result from the temporary pathway closure of Battle Creek Linear Park Trail, per a proposed de minimis impact finding under Section 4(f) of the U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1966. Provide your comments and questions by May 4, 2021, using the online comment form or by contacting MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or by mail:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Building 425 West Ottawa St. PO Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909

BACKGROUND: MDOT is planning a 2022 project to repave M-37 from M-96 (Dickman Road) in Springfield to Creekview Drive in Bedford Charter Township. The Battle Creek Linear Park Trail will be closed between the Kalamazoo River bridge and Upton Avenue for a 10-day period during the project.