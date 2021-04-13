Attorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) to curb the criminal and humanitarian crisis at the border. The MPP restricts illegal aliens’ ability to remain in the United States during immigration proceedings, which greatly reduces the burden shouldered by state and federal agencies tasked with defending our border.

“President Biden could immediately remedy the influx of crime pouring across our border by reinstating the Migrant Protection Protocols. Dangerous criminals are taking advantage of the lapse in law enforcement and it’s resulting in human trafficking, smuggling, a plethora of violent crimes, and a massive, unprecedented burden on state and federal programs for which taxpayers must foot the bill,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We cannot allow this lawlessness to destroy our communities any longer. President Biden must act.”

The MPP was enacted by President Trump in 2019 and applies “to aliens who have no legal entitlement to enter the United States but who depart from a third country and transit through Mexico to reach the United States land border.” The lawsuit argues that the Biden Administration’s unlawful halting of the MPP violated the Administrative Procedure Act and was an arbitrary and capricious agency action.

Read a copy of the lawsuit here.