Black Lake Capital announces merger with SCApath LLC and Spinnaker SCS LLC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Lake Capital announces investment, alongside Source Capital, in SCApath LLC and Spinnaker SCS LLC to support the merger of their supply chain consulting organizations.
Spinnaker, focused on Supply Chain Strategy and Planning and SCApath, focused on Supply Chain Execution and Omnichannel Fulfillment, provide a complementary set of services that, when combined, will allow customers to address a broader set of supply chain challenges and opportunities. The new company, to be known as Spinnaker SCA, will be based in Boulder, CO, and will feature all members of the SCApath and Spinnaker leadership teams as well as combine the full consulting and technology organizations of each firm.
"We were impressed by Black Lake’s understanding of our business and the technology required to support our customers’ supply chains," says Evan McCaig, Chief Executive Officer of Spinnaker SCA. "Our now combined 50 years of expertise includes supply chain design and strategy, planning, omnichannel, distribution and logistics management, and change management. We have seen dramatic shifts over the last decade in the supply chain industry - and particularly in 2020 - that signal we are now front and center in driving growth, resilience, and measurable value for our client organizations."
"Black Lake values our expertise and vision for combining the two organizations," said John Sharkey, Chief Operating Officer of Spinnaker SCA. "Black Lake provides capital for growth and strategic guidance while allowing our management team to continue to deliver the outstanding services our clients expect. The combination of Spinnaker and SCApath brings together two organizations with similar business and IT leadership clientele as well as similar philosophies for how we work to make our customers successful - but different and complementary areas of supply chain expertise. The combination provides an exciting opportunity to do much more to help our customers as well as grow the combined organization."
"We are excited about the potential of the combined SCApath and Spinnaker organizations. The two businesses bring together market-leading expertise in supply chain design, execution, and technology," said Black Lake’s Managing Partner, Chad Scripps. "We look forward to supporting management as they bring on additional talented team members, new customer relationships, and further services for their existing clients."
About SCApath LLC
SCApath is a leading consulting firm that specializes in identifying, designing, and implementing supply chain solutions that enable omnichannel commerce. We are experts in the primary supply chain applications including OMS, WMS, and TMS required to deliver the omnichannel customer experience. Our consulting services include capabilities assessment, strategic planning, operations improvement, and systems design and implementation. Our success comes from over three decades of partnering with customers to balance growth and service level with operating efficiency, working capital, and long-term investment. SCA has over 300 implementations of leading supply chain technologies (including Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder, High Jump, IBM, and others) to solve global supply chain challenges. To learn more visit www.scapath.com or call or 855-457-8286.
About Spinnaker
Spinnaker is a supply chain consulting services firm that helps clients grow, manage risk, reduce costs, and improve customer service by developing world-class supply chain capabilities. Our services help clients develop the right supply chain strategy for their business challenges and implement organizational capabilities, business processes, and technology solutions to improve Supply Chain Strategy and Demand/Supply Planning capabilities. To learn more, please visit www.spinnakermgmt.com or call 877-476-0576. For strategic supply chain staffing services, visit https://www.pros2plan.com to learn more about our sister company, Pros2Plan.
About Black Lake Capital, LLC
Black Lake Capital is a private investment firm partnering with technology and innovation-enabled businesses generating $2-12M in annual cash flow. From 100% buyouts to equity recapitalizations with the majority or substantial minority positions, Black Lake has the flexibility to meet the needs of growing businesses and has completed ten transactions since its founding in 2013. Please visit the firm’s website, www.blacklakecap.com, for more information.
About Source Capital
Source Capital is a private investment firm focused on providing flexible equity and debt capital to lower middle-market companies across a range of industries. Source Capital’s investment strategy targets growing companies with greater than $2 million in EBITDA seeking a growth-oriented partner. Since its founding in 2002, Source Capital has made 23 equity platform investments, 42 add-on acquisitions, and 31 debt investments through three separate credit funds.
