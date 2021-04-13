Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rules Committee – Week 14, 2021

April 13, 2021 Senate Staff Blog, Rules & Administration Committee, Votes 0

SR 6 – Appointment confirmations allowed through end of session

SR 6 is a resolution allowing the Senate to continue work on appointees after the April 15 deadline established in Code section 2.32. This covers appointments made by both the Governor and other appointing authorities. [4/13: voice vote]

Rules Committee – Week 14, 2021

