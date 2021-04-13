Rules Committee – Week 14, 2021

SR 6 – Appointment confirmations allowed through end of session
SR 6 is a resolution allowing the Senate to continue work on appointees after the April 15 deadline established in Code section 2.32. This covers appointments made by both the Governor and other appointing authorities.
[4/13: voice vote]
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.