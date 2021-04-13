Human Resources Committee – Week 14, 2021

SF 577– Certificate for nonviable birth

SF 577 creates a certificate of nonviable birth. A patient can request a certificate from the Iowa Department of Public Health starting July 1, 2021. The certificate does not become part of Vital Records. This is similar to the Certificate of Stillbirth created in 2012 and is mostly to provide closure for parents experiencing a miscarriage. A “nonviable birth” means an unintentional, spontaneous fetal demise prior to the 20th week of gestation during a pregnancy that has been verified by a health care provider. The bill applies to nonviable births after July 1, 2021. [4/13: 45-0 (Excused: Hogg, Lofgren, Nunn, Petersen, Rozenboom)]