Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,817 in the last 365 days.

State Government Committee – Week 14, 2021

April 13, 2021 Senate Staff Blog, State Government Committee, Votes 0

SF 424 – Apprenticeship and certain professional licensure requirements

SF 424 deals with licensure and completion of apprenticeship programs. It requires licensing boards in 272C.1 to grant a license to a person who completes an apprenticeship program that meets federal requirements. Licensing boards may impose the same exams and fees for apprenticeship applicants as those who completed an educational program. It prohibits a board from requiring an applicant to complete more hours of apprenticeship training than the number of hours of education required in an educational program. The bill does not change the provisions for apprenticeship programs for licenses for electricians and electrical contractors or for plumbers, mechanical professionals and contractors.

A Senate amendment adds that the bill also does not apply to fire extinguishing and alarm systems contractors or fire protection system installers.

The bill takes effect January 1, 2022. [4/13: 46-0 (Excused: Hogg, Lofgren, Nunn, Rozenboom)]

You just read:

State Government Committee – Week 14, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.