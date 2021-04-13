Media Advisory: A Lovable Stampede of Alpacas, Fainting Goats, Mini Donkeys and More

Herd it Here Farm's Grand Opening is April 17, 2021

Public is Invited to Unique, Educational Immersive Farm Experience

Alpacas are some of the most mystical creatures on earth. They’re gentle, beautiful and a bit weird. I’ve loved them for years and am so excited to now officially be their shepherd.” — Bill Power, Founder of Herd it Here Farm

COTTAGEVILLE, SC, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: The Grand Opening of “Herd it Here” Farm:

A Lovable Stampede of Alpacas, Fainting Goats, Silkie Chickens,

Mini Donkeys and More

WHERE: 541 Sullivan’s Ferry Road, Cottageville, SC. 29435

WHEN: Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 10am - 6pm

WHO: Owners Sheryl and Bill Invite the Press to this Unique Four-Legged Experience

WHY: Herd it Here Farm is a new educational and agri-tourism destination that promises an enjoyable, family-friendly experience for visitors of all ages. Our highly anticipated Grand Opening is planned for this coming Saturday, and we’d very much like for you to join us: This is a “feel good” story your viewers, readers and listeners will certainly want to know about! It’s an ideal opportunity to bring a camera or videographer and join in the stampede to Herd it Here Farm’s four-legged debut. On-site, we’ve scheduled educational demonstrations on alpaca shearing and fiber, goat yoga, feeding and playtime with our animals, selfie photo booths, face painting, shopping, food trucks and so much more. This promises to be a fully immersive farm experience like no other!

Four-Legged VIPs Attending:

•. Gidget, our farm’s official ambassador. She’s a three year old alpaca with beautiful fleece.

•. Valerie, our newest alpaca with the cutest face

•. Dennis, a rambunctious young alpaca who is growing into a fine gentleman

•. Chuck, a bashful fainting goat with the softest fur

•. Molly, our fainting goat this is a real black beauty

•. Charlotte, our pygmy goat with a blue head (from rubbing paint off the playground!)

•. Pebbles, Elvis and Priscilla are just a few of our incredible Silkie chickens

•. Eddie, our mini-donkey

•. And many, many more!

RSVP: Please Connect With PR Director Betsy Donnelly at 913.208.5400 or reply to this email at Betsy22Donnelly@gmail.com to let us know you can join us, or to schedule a one-on-one interview with Herd it Here Farm owner Bill Power.

Thank You For Your Editorial Support. We Look Forward To Seeing You This Saturday, April 17!