Due to rising COVID-19 numbers across New Mexico, casino operations temporarily shutdown.

WHAT: Buffalo Thunder Casino and Cities of Gold Casino Close Temporarily

As State’s COVID-19 Numbers Climb

WHEN: Effective Immediately and For a Minimum of Two Weeks

WHY: To Comply With Statewide Shutdown Announced by Governor Grisham

DETAILS: Working in cooperation with the state of New Mexico and area health officials, Buffalo Thunder Casino along with Cities of Gold Casino have closed their doors effective today November 14, 2020. These emergency measures will remain in force for a minimum of 14 days, with a planned re-opening date to be announced as COVID-19 cases are monitored throughout the area.

The closure also impacts the Towa Golf Club which will similarly shutdown on Monday, November 16.

Both hotels on the property, however, will remain open for guests, including the Hilton Buffalo Thunder and Homewood Suites.



About Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino: Link: https://buffalothunderresort.com

Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino is located and operated by the Pueblo of Pojoaque just north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Opened in 2008, Buffalo Thunder joined the ranks of the casino elite of New Mexico, included its sister casino, Cities of Gold. Art from Native contributors statewide, and from many different Pueblos, are displayed proudly throughout the casino.



