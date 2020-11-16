Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Buffalo Thunder Casino and Cities of Gold Casino Close Temporarily As State’s COVID-19 Numbers Climb

Opened in 2008, Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino is located and operated by the Pueblo of Pojoaque just north of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Due to rising COVID-19 numbers across New Mexico, casino operations temporarily shutdown.

SANTA FE, NM, US, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY

WHAT: Buffalo Thunder Casino and Cities of Gold Casino Close Temporarily
As State’s COVID-19 Numbers Climb

WHEN: Effective Immediately and For a Minimum of Two Weeks

WHY: To Comply With Statewide Shutdown Announced by Governor Grisham

DETAILS: Working in cooperation with the state of New Mexico and area health officials,  Buffalo Thunder Casino along with Cities of Gold Casino have closed their doors effective today November 14, 2020. These emergency measures will remain in force for a minimum of 14 days, with a planned re-opening date to be announced as COVID-19 cases are monitored throughout the area.

The closure also impacts the Towa Golf Club which will similarly shutdown on Monday, November 16.
Both hotels on the property, however, will remain open for guests, including the Hilton Buffalo Thunder and Homewood Suites.
 
 Contact: Betsy Donnelly
Phone: 913 208 5400
Email: Betsy@TrailheadMarketingTeam.com

 
About Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino: Link: https://buffalothunderresort.com
Buffalo Thunder Resort and Casino is located and operated by the Pueblo of Pojoaque just north of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Opened in 2008, Buffalo Thunder joined the ranks of the casino elite of New Mexico, included its sister casino, Cities of Gold. Art from Native contributors statewide, and from many different Pueblos, are displayed proudly throughout the casino.
 
Betsy Donnelly
Trailhead Marketing Team
+1 9132085400
email us here

