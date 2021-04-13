The Missouri Senate Minute for April 13: Law Enforcement and Sunday Sales

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri senators discuss Senate Bill 57, which would modify provisions relating to funding to certain organizations to deter criminal behavior, and Senate Bill 126, which would modify provisions relating to the sale of intoxicating liquor.
