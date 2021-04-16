Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ Releases Chapter 15 Pilot Episode

I know that you are afraid. Don’t be afraid of me. I am not in pain anymore.”
— Captain JLM
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brainiac Productions LLC, Christopher William Mahne, and Sir David Michael Robinson today announced the release of Chapter 15 Pilot Episode from ‘Lives and Minds of C.W. Männe BINGE’ on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and audio content on Soundcloud along with SFX video content on YouTube and IGTV.

As the story continues this chapter deals with C.W.’s father who is the DEAD PILOT. The plane crash is evidence of a tragedy long ago. His father suffers, but worries more for C.W.’s ‘LITTLE BROTHER, JACOB’. His father calls C.W. ESAU. Part of C.W. was left behind, in the DIVORCE, unprotected. In this comprehensive journey and development of C.W., we have an overdeveloped SAVAGE and an underdeveloped POET.

Remember, the whole scene is a set piece in C.W.'s psyche, representing his deepest pain. As we read, and he explores, he will begin to unlock the mystery of his own psychic trauma.

Mahne said, "The spirits of our loved ones are forever timeless..."

Book reviewers, bloggers, journalists, and other media contacts who would like to receive a copy and/or schedule an interview with the authors can email inquiries.

Christopher William Mahne
Brainiac Productions LLC
info@cwbinge.com
