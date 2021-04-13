St. Johnsbury Barracks / Larceny
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A401579
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Afternoon hours on 4/8/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: 4357 Memorial Drive
VIOLATION: Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Lloyd Thompson
AGE: 75
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/12/2021 Vermont State Police received a report of stolen golf clubs, golf
bag, and pull cart from the Country Club in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. The items
were stolen from the range on the east side of Route 5 in the afternoon hours of
April 8, 2021. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to
contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.
COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation
