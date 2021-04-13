Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Larceny

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A401579

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Afternoon hours on 4/8/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 4357 Memorial Drive

VIOLATION: Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                               

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Lloyd Thompson

AGE: 75

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burke, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 4/12/2021 Vermont State Police received a report of stolen golf clubs, golf

bag, and pull cart from the Country Club in St. Johnsbury, Vermont.  The items

were stolen from the range on the east side of Route 5 in the afternoon hours of

April 8, 2021.  Anyone with information about this incident is asked to

contact Trooper Evan Johnson at the St. Johnsbury Barracks. 

 

COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

