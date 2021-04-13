Pro-Active Pandemic Building Protection To Jump-Start the Economy Is Available Now
The ability to recognize and accept non-traditional as well as traditional remedies based on results drives innovation for successful results.”NORTH MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than a year of lockdowns, daily fear of resuming normal life, an overabundance of information and misinformation the world can get back to normalcy. Dr. Arthur V. Martin, considered one of the world’s leading experts on the control of pathogenic bioaerosols in buildings of every design, function and geographic location announces the global release of The M3 System Delivery Module.
The M3 System Delivery Module utilizes a patented system of dispersing an organic based anti-pathogenic product, laboratory proven to kill COVID-19 (SARS CoV2) in less than two (2) minutes, on a frequency and amount basis into the building environmental system(s). The modality of efficacy is based on The Brownian Theory of Motion. Particulates, viable as well as non-viable, will stay entrained in a medium such as air or water and move about in random fashion. The M3 System Delivery Module is designed to infuse a proprietary, organic based, chemical, drug and alcohol-free solution also developed by Dr. Martin to take advantage of that theory. When deadly pathogens molecules randomly mix with moving air and an organic based, chemical, drug and alcohol-free group of molecules do the same they will intersect and the disease-causing pathogens will be killed.
The proprietary product contains only ingredients listed by FDA as GRAS (Generally Regarded As Safe). Dr. Martin developed the product in 2003 when the first SARS epidemic reached Singapore. He was consulting on Infection Control issues in Malaysia at the time. When the H1N1, Swine Flu, epidemic started in Malaysia in 2009 Dr. Martin had his product tested by the Malaysian Government and it was proven to kill the H1N1 virus.
Dr. Martin has worked in and/or consulted to more than 70 countries. His expertise exploring traditional as well as Eastern medicine has given him a matchless insight beyond the traditional Infection Control Specialists who have myopically practiced their craft. His unparalleled willingness to meld and merge traditional and non-traditional methodologies together to help people has created some of the world’s most extraordinary pathogen control results yet discovered and implemented.
Dr. Martin began the original development of The M3 System Delivery Module several years later while consulting on a large hospital project in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Since that time Dr. Martin has redesigned the system to be more efficient, less complicated, easy to install and cost effective. With the onset of the current COVID-19 (SARS(CoV2) pandemic Dr. Martin had his proprietary, non-toxic anti-pathogenic solution thoroughly tested in the United States by one of two microbiological laboratories approved by the USA CDC.
The unique and superior efficacy of the organic based, non-toxic solution developed by Dr. Martin does not revolve around actual product content but an eight (8) year development of the process under which the extracts are compounded. The proprietary methodology of creating such extraordinary efficacy comes about by the sequence in which the components are compounded and the changes in time, temperature and pressure at each stage of the process.
Current functionality features include automatic voltage sensing for use in multiple geographic locations, reduced fluid input with increased efficacy, particle size dispersion well above any size creating inhalation issues (Inhalation Safety Tested was successfully conducted on the proprietary solution prior to release as well as Skin Sensitivity and Mucous Membrane safety testing as a precautionary measure), simple and quick installation with long term reliability and a compact overall package. A current Patent Pending exists as well as UL approval globally.
Installations have already begun to appear with proven results. In New York City an installation at an iconic eatery reduced the total diversity of pathogens by 50% in just the first thirty (30) hours of operation. During that time frame the remaining quantities of the disease-causing pathogens was reduced to 12% of original.
An installation in an office complex in Boca Raton, Florida proved highly successful as noted below:
“As you know Blue Team purchased and installed the M3 System Delivery Module on our corporate office Roof Top Units a couple of months ago. Recently, two of our employees were informed that they had, in one case been living with and in the other case been in extended contact with persons that had tested positive for Covid-19 and passed the virus on to others in the same employee meeting our employee attended. It’s important to note that both our employees had been at the corporate offices for a couple of hours prior to their exposure and after the exposure with others that tested positive for Covid-19. Upon notification the two employees immediately left the office and went directly to testing facilities and quarantined away from the office; that is until today. While others that experienced the same exposure at the time our employees were exposed tested positive, both of our exposed employees tested NEGITIVE for Covid-19! We understand that this is only anecdotal evidence that the Path Away M3 System works but those of us at Blue Team, especially the two employees, are true believers!”
One of the United States largest importers of textile ready made goods recently installed a single unit in their 750,000 Sq. Ft. Distribution centers and after five days the total airborne pathogen count was reduced by 90%. This initial unit was a test unit prior to installation of eight (8) additional units to treat all nine (9) HVAC systems and yet this single unit provided a 90%pathogen reduction on its own. As additional systems begin to come into operation the testimonials will most certainly continue to build up.
Global Infection Control Consultants LLC has established a network of distribution on a global scale with such notable organizations such as Holista Colletch LTD in Malaysia, BioKlyn Biotech, Inc. Tianjin, China and Saudi Ajwaa Environmental, in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Several large-scale projects with several governments are currently in progress.
